Uganda Cancer Institute to offer bone marrow transplant services

The Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) is on the verge of introducing Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) services, a life-changing medical intervention that promises to transform treatment for patients with certain cancers and blood disorders.

With this new service, UCI aims to bring advanced therapy closer to Ugandans, who for many years have had to travel abroad at great expense to access this vital treatment.

What is bone marrow transplant?

Bone Marrow Transplant, also known as Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HSCT), is a procedure in which healthy blood-forming stem cells are infused into a patient to replace diseased or damaged bone marrow.

The goal is to restore normal production of blood cells and rebuild a healthy immune system. This therapy is used for both cancerous and non-cancerous conditions, including leukaemia, lymphoma, aplastic anaemia, sickle cell anaemia, and other inherited blood disorders.

UCI has already begun preparing for BMT services, including installing infrastructure for a dedicated transplant unit. This unit will feature specially equipped rooms with isolation capabilities, high-efficiency air filters, controlled airflow, self-closing doors, and environmental controls to reduce the risk of infection.

The institute is also investing in the training of specialists in haematology, transplant medicine, nursing, and cellular therapy to ensure the programme is run safely and effectively.

Additionally, apheresis technology, used to collect certain blood components or stem cells, has already been introduced as part of the preparatory and donor process. Government support has been critical, providing resources for equipment, training, and facility preparation.

Benefits

Bone marrow transplant offers hope for potential cures and significant improvements in disease outcomes. For cancers such as leukaemia, high-dose chemotherapy or radiotherapy may eliminate many cancer cells, but residual disease often remains.

A transplant helps to “rescue” the patient by replacing damaged bone marrow with healthy stem cells, offering the chance for long-term remission or even a cure. For genetic or blood disorders such as sickle cell anaemia, aplastic anaemia, or inherited immune deficiencies, a transplant replaces defective or failing marrow, potentially halting the disease process.

In some cases, it is the only curative option. BMT also reduces dependence on lifelong therapies such as transfusions, medications, and frequent hospital visits.

A successful transplant can minimise or eliminate the need for chronic treatments, improving quality of life while reducing long-term costs.

By providing this service locally, UCI and the government anticipate that many patients who would otherwise spend tens of thousands of US dollars for treatment abroad will save significant money and avoid the challenges of travel and accommodation.

What this means for Ugandans

For Ugandans, this development means local access to potentially life-saving care.

Patients with leukaemia, sickle cell disease, and other marrow-related illnesses will no longer have to leave the country to receive treatment. Earlier intervention, closer monitoring, and convenient follow-up care are expected to improve survival rates and enhance quality of life.

Conclusion

The introduction of bone marrow transplant services at UCI represents a major milestone in cancer care and blood disorder management in Uganda. For many patients, this therapy offers more than treatment; it offers hope for a cure. With strong government support, capacity building, and careful implementation, Ugandans may soon be able to access world-class, potentially curative transplant services within their own country.

Patients and families seeking more information are encouraged to contact the UCI’s haematology department and follow updates as UCI finalises the launch of the transplant programme.

The writer, Dr Jackson Orem, is the executive director, UCI