Understanding aphasia, a brain disorder

Before American movie star Bruce Willis was diagonised with the illness, many had never heard of aphasia, a speech disorder that can affect either comprehension of speech, expression of speech or both. For years, the acclaimed actor struggled with the condition. According to ‘Inside Edition’report, Willis’ declining memory became a growing concern, more so on the set of ‘White Elephant,’ where he reportedly asked the cast and crew, “I know why you are here, but why am I here?”

Causes

Daniel Sseremba, a speech therapist at CoRSU Rehabilitation Hospital, says there are different ways one can get aphasia.

“These include traumatic head injuries such as a car accident, being hit by a metal bar on the head, a fall from a tree or one falling from their decker and hitting their head. It can also be through stroke, dementia, and other degenerative neurological disorders,” he says.

Understanding aphasia

There are specific areas in the brain that govern speech. The Broca’s area is responsible for the motor control of speech muscles. Motor control muscles look at what one uses to speak such as the tongue, lips, vocal cords, jaw, and eyebrows (in non-verbal communication). There is also the Wernicke’s area, which is responsible for planning what to say and comprehension. According to Sseremba, these two areas are responsible for how one speaks.

“Let us think about the computer as Wernicke’s area and the printer as the Broca’s area. Whatever is typed into the computer is what one plans to print. In short, you plan with your Wernicke’s area what you want to say and output it through the Broca’s area,” he says.

Types

When there is damage to one’s Wernicke’s area, they have Wernicke’s aphasia. In this case, one will not comprehend what is being said and when they speak, their speech does not make sense.

“At times, they are wordy because they cannot easily bring out an idea thus use several words to explain something. For instance, if they were talking about a one Sam, they could say, “That tall man, with lots of hair, who brings me food” instead of just mentioning the person’s name,” Sseremba explains.

In the case of Broca’s aphasia, one’s muscles of articulation are affected so when they want to say something, it will not come out right. As such, Sseremba says, they will miss sounds and may appear as though they are ‘eating’ the words because their brain cannot properly coordinate their muscles of articulation.

“Among these, certain letters are substituted for others. However, in extreme cases, the words get totally jumbled up,” he says, adding that in case there is damage to both areas, then it is referred to as global aphasia.

However, all the attributes exhibited among aphasia types depends on the extent of the damage.

Diagnosis

The extent of brain damage is seen using a computed tomography (CT) scan.

Sseremba says it is usually a multidisciplinary team that works with these patients. The team comprises a speech therapist, medical officer, occupational therapist, physiotherapist and a nurse. At different levels, these people see the patient.

So, when someone who has suffered a stroke is brought in, the medical officer is the first contact person. The patient will then be sent to the neurosurgeon who assesses checks the brain using the CT scan. Thereafter, the first therapist is the physiotherapist because these patients have weaknesses in their limbs. Then comes the speech and occupational therapist. Usually, management is among these three therapists where the gait, speech and self-care are worked on. However, that takes months of work.

It is the role of the speech therapist to help the patient gain their speech as well as language use. This includes planning, comprehension, and articulation of words.

Occupational therapy

The therapy intervention depends on the therapist’s assessment. David Mukisa, an occupational therapist, says apart from speech difficulties, some patients may also have developed cognitive deficits thus have issues with comprehension, memory, and learning new things.

“In this case, we try to break down the therapy in a manner that will enable them understand instructions better. As such, the interventions vary from person to person and there are different therapy techniques,” he says.

Aphasia groups

When people with aphasia are brought together, they learn from each other. While some people cannot be motivated, Mukisa says, others seem to respond better when brought together with other people.

“However, a patient is first analysed to find out who is compatible with another before they are put in a group,” he says.

Participation

The therapist will bring someone with aphasia back into a real life situation. For example, a mother will be brought to say the kitchen where the therapist starts naming the items therein such as a spoon, and saucepan and ensures that the person is re-echoing what they are saying.

“In other words, they are participating. That said, before this therapy, the patient is re-accessed to find out if they still remember what was taught previously. This also determines what should be done in the current session,” Mukisa says.

Constrained induced movement therapy

This is mainly for the upper limbs because oftentimes, a patient with stroke will suffer weakness in these limbs.

“If it were movement, we would constrain the active hand so the patient is forced to use the weaker hand. In case of speech, these patients have adopted their simplest way of communication such as pointing a finger or writing. Therefore, we take these away so they can develop the verbal aspect. It would thus take on the form of refusing to give them what they need unless they speak. In so doing, we are trying to develop new brain pathways (neuroplasticity),” he says.

This therapy can also be done at home but Mukisa says family members are urged to allow the person time to try the new mode of communication. “This is all about giving the brain an opportunity to become active, which ultimately leads to independence,” he says.

Conversation

It is akin to having a conversation with someone but because it is hard for these patients to make words, this is supported conversation.

“For instance, we ask them to tell us what they saw on their way to the hospital. They will tell you, say, I used a car. While it may seem simple for an ordinary person, for these patients, it may take close to 30 minutes before they can make up one word,” Mukisa says, adding that this could be the first therapy used on the patient because it helps the therapist see how much help they need to recover. In all this, he says, patience is key.

Is recovery possible?

For people with degenerative conditions, where further decline is expected, health professionals often focus on providing compensatory assistance in the form of pictures and large print formatting to help the person communicate.