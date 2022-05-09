Understanding geographic tongue

A geographic tongue is a harmless condition that affects the surface of the tongue, commonly putting patches that keep on moving from one position to another. Usually, a normal tongue is covered with bumps. These bumps are divided into two types; red and white. Normally, the white bumps get wiped out which exposes the red ones. This is why the patch is reddish in colour, even though there are few cases where it might look white.

For many people, geographic tongue does not cause any symptoms. However, a small section of people has reported a burning sensation associated with eating salty or spiced foods. And in a few cases, it can cause pain.

Causes

The actual cause is still unknown although there are a few conditions that researchers have tried to link to the development of a geographic tongue. These include stress, psychological factors, diabetes, allergies, habits, hormonal disturbances, and association with blood group O.

Treatment

There is no treatment for geographic tongue, but what we can do is to relieve the symptoms. The most important thing is to identify what worsens that burning sensation or the discomfort, and then avoid it.

However, in other cases, topical solutions such as vitamin B6, vitamin, B12 and Folate may be used. Sometimes, topical anti-inflammatory agents are given to relieve the symptoms.

The most important thing to remember is that geographic tongue can actually resemble other conditions of the tongue which are indicative of a more serious illness, or of an illness elsewhere in the body. So, proper diagnosis of this is key.

Dr Emmanuel Amukun, a dental Surgeon at Marvels Dental Hospital, Busia