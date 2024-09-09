Understanding Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Ignatius Wakaanyure has continuously complained about having difficulties passing stool, and when he does so, it takes a lot of effort due to constipation. At times, he has injured his anus, owing to the almost insoluble stool.

He would also pass out unusually smelly gas and belches.

When he sought medical attention, the physician told him he suffers from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), for which he was given some tables but strongly urged to increase his intake of water to ease bowel movement and digestion.

Although Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) will be a bother to the victim, what is disturbing is that its specific treatment.

A lifestyle disease?

Zabina Nabirye, a public health promoter with The Diet Clinic, defines the condition as a common gastrointestinal disorder characterised by a group of symptoms that typically occur together, including abdominal pain, bloating, and changes in bowel habits, such as diarrhoea, constipation, or alternating between the two.

She says the exact cause of IBS is not known, but it is thought to be related to a combination of gut-brain interactions, changes in gut motility, and increased sensitivity to pain in the digestive tract.

Dr Robert Fungo Matanda, a nutritionist and food scientist, defines it as a chronic disorder that affects the stomach and small intestines.

“It presents with recurrent symptoms such as stomach cramps, abdominal pain, bloating, constipation and diarrhoea, at the same time. The cause of IBS and the symptoms it manifests are unknown and in most cases, the symptoms are not severe,” he says.

Matanda adds that whereas there are remedies for IBS, it may not be cured completely. However, nutritional solutions can help alleviate the symptoms. In addition, one needs to identify the foods that trigger the symptoms and eliminate or regulate them from their diet.

Management

Nabirye says IBS can be managed through nutritional solutions with proper or keen dietary adjustments, which can play a significant role in alleviating symptoms. She recommends someone with the condition consume foods low in fermentable carbohydrates known as oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols (Fodmaps).

Fodmaps are a group of carbohydrates and sugars found in various foods that can be poorly absorbed in the small intestine.

“This can lead to digestive issues such as bloating, gas, and abdominal pain, particularly in individuals with IBS or other functional gastrointestinal disorders,” the public health promoter adds.

Examples of low Fodmap foods Nabirye lists include vegetables such as carrots, spinach, zucchini, fruits such as strawberries, blueberries, and oranges, proteins for example eggs, tofu and lean meats.

What to eat

Someone with the condition needs to consume more grains such as rice, oats, barley and quinoa. They can also take high-soluble fibre foods to help manage IBS, particularly if they experience constipation. Nabirye also recommends an intake of fruits for example apples (without the skin) and bananas.

Matanda adds that foods rich in soluble fibre such as beans and fruits are also good for remedying irritable bowel syndrome. To the foods which are rich in insoluble fibre, the food scientist adds wheat maize, nuts and seeds. He adds that what makes Fodmap foods good is the fact that they are low on the hard-to-digest carbohydrates.

His recommended consumables include eggplants cucumber, pineapples, dairy, asparagus, cauliflower, and mango) among others.

“The Fodmaps are fermentable sugars and are broken down by bacteria mainly in the large intestines. Products to which sweeteners ending in “–ol,” such as sorbitol, mannitol, xylitol, and maltitol have been added, should be avoided,” Matanda cautions.

What to avoid

The nutritionist underscores that what makes fibre very important in the body is that it helps maintain bowel movement and can prevent constipation, adding that insoluble fibre in whole grains and cereals absorbs water making the stool heavy and this eases movement.

Additionally, Matanda observes that soluble fibre reduces the cholesterol levels in the diet by lowering the amount of low-density lipoprotein and the rate of glucose digestion and absorption.

“In other words, it increases the glycaemic index. This helps reduce the spike in blood glucose levels after the consumption of a meal. This reduces the likelihood of developing Type II diabetes. Fibre helps achieve and maintain a healthy weight. Foods rich in fibre are more filling and this implies that an individual will eat less of the calorific foods and will stay full for a longer period,” the food scientist further explains, adding that those affected by IBS need to increase their fibre-rich foods because they are known to help in preventing or alleviating other gut-related conditions like haemorrhoids.

Fibre

Nabirye says fibre is also crucial for blood sugar control since it slows the absorption of sugar and improves blood sugar levels. Relatedly, fibre foods assist in weight management as they promote a feeling of fullness, aiding in weight control.

Her tips on maintaining a healthy bowel by staying hydrated throughout the day and eating a balanced diet by incorporating a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.