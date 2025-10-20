Understanding tooth eruption

Did you know that some babies are born with teeth? These are called natal teeth, and although they may be shocking and rare, they are not a cause for distress and can be successfully managed by a paediatric dentist. However, these are not the focus of our discussion today. I would like to bring to your attention an often-ignored aspect of children’s development, one that is not only exciting but also provides unique insight into overall well-being: the tooth eruption sequence.

Before we go any further, it is important to highlight that human bodies are not the same and, therefore, do not develop at the same rate. The events surrounding the sequence at which teeth appear in the mouth can occur either earlier or later than usual. That is why timelines are always stated in ranges, not absolute dates.

The first teeth to appear in the mouth are the upper and lower incisors. These can show up anywhere between six and 12 months. Next to erupt are the lateral incisors (nine to 16 months), followed by the first molars (13–19 months). After that, the canines erupt from 16–23 months. Lastly, between 23 and 33 months, the second molars erupt. These form a full set of a child’s first teeth, commonly known as milk teeth.

Shedding

Shedding follows a pattern similar to eruption, with the central incisors being shed first (around six to seven years). They shed around the same time the first permanent molars are erupting. A year later, the lateral incisors follow (seven to eight years), and the first molars come next (nine to 11 years). The lower canines are shed between nine to 12 years, while the upper canines and both the upper and lower second molars are shed last (10–12 years).

Tooth shedding is a normal part of development and should be managed with care. Some teeth may not become loose on their own and might need a little assistance. It is generally advisable to gently wiggle slightly loose teeth at home to encourage their shedding.