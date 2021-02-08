Understanding your baby’s moves

By Agencies More by this Author

Your baby’s favourite playmate is you, so try to spend time playing with your baby every day. It helps develop their social, intellectual, language and problem-solving skills, and is one of the main ways they learn about the world.

Playtime

Newborns love it when you tickle their face or count their fingers and toes. Most babies love playing peek-a-boo over and over again. When they are really little, they love just wriggling around on the floor. It is like baby exercise for them and great for their muscle development. Other great ways to play and interact with your baby include:

● Singing to your baby: They love the sound of your voice (no matter how off-key!), so sing a song, nursery rhyme or just freestyle and make your own songs up.

● Talking to your baby: Describe the things around you, recite a nursery rhyme or read a book. It does not really matter what you talk about, it all helps with their communication skills.

● Dancing: put some music on and dance with your baby in your arms. Most babies love the gentle rocking motion and being so close to you. This is great for bonding with your baby and their emotional development.

● Play with toys: encourage your baby to reach for, push and pull their toys. This is a simple way to stimulate your baby and improve their co-ordination.

Tummy time

Tummy time is a great way to help build your baby’s upper body strength. You can start doing tummy time from birth by lying your baby on your chest (but only do this when you are wide awake and unlikely to fall asleep).

Gradually increase the amount of time you do this day by day. Then when your baby is ready, try doing tummy time on the floor.

Tummy time helps strengthen the back, neck and shoulders, as well as giving them a different view of the world.

Crawling

Your baby will probably start crawling at around seven to 10 months.

These are exciting times for you and your baby, plus it gives them a bit of independence and a chance to explore their surroundings.

Advertisement

Can you create a space in your house where your baby can explore safely? If you are worried that your baby is not showing any signs of moving by 12 months, ask your health visitor for advice.

Source: Nhs.uk