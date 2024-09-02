Unlocking the power of sorghum

In the heart of Africa, an ancient grain has been a staple in Ugandan cuisine for centuries. Sorghum, a nutrient-rich superfood, has been a cornerstone of traditional Ugandan diets, providing sustenance and nourishment to generations.

But sorghum is more than just a food source; it is a key to unlocking a healthier future. Packed with fibre, protein, and antioxidants, sorghum has been shown to have numerous health benefits, from reducing cholesterol and blood sugar levels to supporting healthy gut bacteria.

As Uganda grapples with rising rates of diet-related diseases, it is time to rediscover the power of sorghum. Sorghum is known to be rich in phenolic compounds, many of which act as antioxidants.

Protein source

The grain contains a good amount of protein, carbohydrates, fibre, and B vitamins, as well as magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, iron, and zinc, as discussed by Amanda Twebaze, a nutritionist at the Human Mechanic Clinic.

Sorghum's antioxidant properties have been found to reduce certain types of inflammation. Some of the phenolic compounds in sorghum have been associated with anti-cancer effects. Additionally, the tannins in sorghum, which give the grain its colour, may inhibit an enzyme connected to the development of breast cancer.

Another set of phenolic compounds found in sorghum, known as 3-deoxyanthocyanins, have been shown to have a destructive effect on some human cancer cells. The starches in sorghum are difficult for the human body to digest compared to those in other grains. As a result, sorghum is an excellent addition to any meal, helping you feel full without adding too many calories to your diet, Twebaze says.

Sorghum and its byproducts, including sorghum flour, are considered safe alternative grains for those with gluten intolerance. However, some people may have allergic reactions to sorghum as it is a type of grass. Symptoms of a sorghum allergy include tingling or itching of the mouth, swelling in and around the mouth, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and fainting.

Baking

There are numerous ways to incorporate sorghum into both savoury and sweet dishes. Sorghum flour can be used in breads and other baked goods, while sorghum syrup can be used in items such as cookies and cakes. Additionally, sorghum can be utilised as breakfast porridge.

"Sorghum is a versatile cereal grain that can be used for various purposes such as food (flour, porridge, bread), animal feed, and ethanol production. It is gluten-free and contains high levels of fibre, antioxidants, protein, and minerals. The dietary fibre in sorghum promotes digestive health and a feeling of fullness, while antioxidants protect against cell damage and reduce inflammation.

Sorghum is a great source of protein, making it an ideal choice for vegetarians and vegans. Additionally, it contains important minerals such as potassium, phosphorus, and magnesium, which support bone health. The fibre and antioxidants in sorghum may help lower cholesterol and regulate blood sugar levels.

"Sorghum contains prebiotic fibre, supporting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. Sorghum's antioxidants and polyphenols may help reduce inflammation and improve overall health.

If you are allergic to pollen, Twebaze warns, you are more likely to have a sorghum allergy.

How to incorporate the diet

Sorghum is a staple ingredient in many Ugandan households, and its uses extend beyond food to include beverages and even medicinal applications. In some parts of Uganda, sorghum flour is mixed with millet or cassava. These traditional dishes showcase the versatility and nutritional value of sorghum in Ugandan cuisine.

Afraa Kampere, a nutritionist at LifeLink Hospital, remarks that some traditional dishes in Uganda are made with sorghum. These include Kwon, a thick porridge made from sorghum flour, often served with vegetables or meat.

“Atapa is a thin porridge made from sorghum flour, similar to kwon but more watery. Bwolo is a sweet, fermented drink made from sorghum grains. Sorghum injera, a sourdough flatbread made from sorghum flour, is similar to Ethiopian injera. Sorghum chapati, a flatbread made from sorghum flour, often served with stews or vegetables,” Kampere notes.

For breakfast, you can have sorghum porridge with milk, honey, and fruit, sorghum flour pancakes or waffles, or overnight oats with sorghum flour and nuts. For lunch, Twebaze recommends sorghum salads with vegetables, lean proteins, and citrus vinaigrette, sorghum wraps with hummus, avocado, and sprouts Sorghum-based veggie burgers.

Sorghum-based stir-fries with vegetables and lean proteins can be a healthy treat for dinner. You can also make sorghum flour flatbreads with curries or stews, roasted vegetables with sorghum grains and quinoa.

Snacks

“When you are craving a snack, consider sorghum-based options such as popcorn made from sorghum kernels, sorghum flour crackers with hummus or guacamole, or energy balls made with sorghum flour, nuts, and dried fruits. You can also bake goods such as sorghum flour bread, muffins, cakes, or cookies by replacing up to 50 percent of wheat flour with sorghum flour in recipes,” she suggests.