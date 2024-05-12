Vagina tightening and other benefits of Kegel exercises

Kegel exercises are a series of squeezing exercises that target specific muscles in the pelvic floor. They help to improve bladder control, prevent urinary incontinence, and enhance sexual function. These muscles support pelvic organs including the bladder, prostate, urethra, vagina, and rectum.

Pelvic muscles are instrumental to the functioning of these organs, meaning that when these muscles are loose and weak, the functioning of the above organs is compromised and the reverse is true.

What is so ‘Kegel’ about those muscles? Nothing. They are just named after Arnold Kegel, the gynaecologist who first studied them and used them to give some relief to his patients. It was his experience that many of his patients (women) had weak pelvic floor muscles after childbirth and hoped to help them overcome the upsetting symptoms that included stress incontinence, prolapse, and sexual dysfunction.

Easy, cheap

Kegels, (pronounced kee-gulls) are exercises as no other. They involve squeezing the pelvic floor muscles by contracting and releasing them at intervals. They do not require equipment, can take as little as 30 seconds to do and many times, no one will notice that you are working out.

Kegels can be done in your seat at office, during your toilet break, at home while watching TV or on the commute without breaking a sweat, yet the benefits are unmistakable.

Dr John Sekyanzi, a Kampala-based gynecologist, says on top of restoring weak pelvic muscles to proper elasticity and functionality, Kegels can also strengthen abdominal muscles, depending on how they are done.

He says Kegels are used by gynaecologists to help new mothers restore pelvic muscle functions after delivery, whether natural or C-section.

“Kegel exercises work not just the pelvic floor muscles but also the abdominal muscles in some cases. They help tighten muscles in the pelvic floor. Pelvic floor muscles support the bladder, the vagina, the bowels and the uterus. In cases of incontinence of the bladder or bowel, Kegels help restore proper function to these areas,” he says.

The pelvic floor can be weakened by pregnancy, childbirth, prostate cancer treatment, obesity and the straining that results from chronic constipation. Kegel exercises are recommended by gynaecologists and urologists to restore elasticity and strength to these muscles, bringing back proper functionality.

How long after delivery

Dr Sekyanzi says one can start on Kegel exercises three weeks after delivery if they had a natural birth while those who delivered via C-section can start after six weeks; as long as they feel normal again. The exercises restore the pelvic area to pre-pregnancy strength and also can help tighten the tummy as well.

Vagina tightening

Dr Sekyanzi says because these muscles are important in sexual function, any damage to them negatively affects one’s sexual abilities. The vagina can become looser as a result of damage to these pelvic muscles, and erections can also become weak as a result of the same.

“Yes, Kegels can make a vagina tighter and they can also make erections stronger in men. In both cases, muscle strength determines the outcome and Kegels may help strengthen the right muscles to achieve the desired result. Men with overactive bladder symptoms, gas or fecal incontinence symptoms can also use kegels to overcome these problems,” he says.

For this reason, Dr Sekyanzi says anyone can do Kegels for ‘extracurricular’ benefits, even if there are no health problems to solve.

Can Kegels improve sex?

Kegels improve blood circulation to the pelvic floor (penis or vagina), and this may be helpful for arousal and lubrication according to gynecologists. Dr Sekyanzi says after childbirth, some women may feel as though their vagina is not as tight as it used to be which affects how they experience sex. Kegels can help strengthen the pelvic floor muscles and improve sexual experience.

Frequency