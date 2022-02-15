VHTs’ plight is not unknown to us

Dr David Musoke alongside his team from Makerere School of Public Health have once again fulfilled their pledge to ease the work of Village Health Teams (VHTs) by incentivising them.

Handing over three motorbikes and 380 identification cards in a ceremony in Kyengera, Wakiso District, the team fulfilled some of the several requests made by VHTs.

The journey with VHTs started 10 years ago when Dr Musoke and his team were working with some communities in Busiro South, Wakiso District. It was here that they noticed their impeccable contribution but not without challenges. Vowing to make an impact in whichever way possible, they started with four members of the VHTs. Their scope has spread to more than 750 VHTs and the focus is on re-training and tooling them.

Wakiso District has 720 villages of which each village has four VHT people where two are responsible for Integrated Case Community Management (ICCM) while the others help with mobilisation and sensitisation of the community regarding health and related drives. These villages form seven health sub-districts.

Roles

Ms Bonny Natukunda, a Public Health Specialist and senior health educator in Wakiso District elaborates that the main role of the ICCM team is to distribute drugs to children below five years- treating malaria, pneumonia, diarrhoea, and malnutrition.

“I believe they have done their job very well because lately, mortality of children below five years has greatly reduced. That is not only in Wakiso but also in other parts of Uganda seeing that Wakiso is one of the biggest districts in the country,” he said.

VHTs have also worked to reduce the congestion that had become apparent at medical facilities. That is also because those under five are the ones that frequently fall sick.

“With drug distribution among those with uncomplicated ailments, say mild malaria, treatment is done at home. Therefore, parents have no need to go to the health facilities,” she says.

Plight

However, seeing that VHTs are volunteers, she says they are faced with several challenges, especially funds.

“Much as they are volunteers, their outcry is the need for remuneration, like an allowance to keep carrying out their work. While the government has promised to pay VHTs next financial year, we are not certain about it. It has only been implementing partners such as Makerere School of Public Health that help facilitate them. However, it is not enough because the highest they get is Shs40,000 to cater for transport refund and daily allowance when implementing a project. Moreover, not all implementing partners will give that allowance,” she shares.

Mr Matia Lwanga Bwanika, the LCV chairperson of Wakiso was saddened by the frequent promises by Ministry of Health to remunerate the VHTs when introducing a campaign but never coming through.

“When a campaign is launched, the pay is well stipulated. However, upon completion of the work, the money never comes through. We saw this for COVID and polio. Ultimately, we at local government are blamed for not following through. I apologize on their behalf but applaud you for valuing life,” he said.

Dr Musoke’s plea was that VHT persons do not have to solely look at the allowance for a livelihood but that projects be got to boost their earnings. That request was answered by Mr Alfred Byamukama, the Deputy CAO of Wakiso. He tasked Dr Mathias Lugoloobi, the DHO of Wakiso to liaise with the Department of Community Based Services to see what projects are there to help VHTs.

The other issue was that they did not have any form of legal identification, something that deterred their work more so during the lockdown. That was inasmuch as they were expected to continue delivering medicines.

Dr David Musoke handing over riding gear of one of the bikes to Mr Bwanika

“That made it difficult for the VHTs to move on boda-bodas when transportation was grounded or beyond curfew hours. Consequently, drug-dependant people, such as those with Tuberculosis suffered. In the meantime, Makerere School of Public Health gave them t-shirts as a temporary form of identification which also works as a motivation,” Ms Natukunda says. She adds that they are glad today the School of Public Health has come through with IDs which will ease work and give VHTs a sense of belonging.

Given the nature of their work, VHTs are expected to be responsive at all times, even at night or during a downpour. However, Ms Natukunda says many do not have torches, gumboots and other protective gear.

“That said, we are thankful that Makerere School of Public Health came in to lend a hand.” Henry Bugembe, the coordinator of VHTs in Wakiso District says the school has availed these alongside solar phone chargers and solar lights for those in areas without electricity.

Bugembe adds that previously, they had not received any refresher courses, save the first teaching by Ministry of Health.

“That made report collection difficult because the VHT persons that made them usually did it in an unsatisfactory manner thus delays. Additionally, the other two people who are not part of the ICCM team had been left out in education yet they are essential in educating the community. With Dr Musoke, all VHT persons were considered thus a well-equipped and organised team.” Ms Natukunda adds that the VHTs are currently being equipped with knowledge in non-communicable diseases.

“That is very crucial because these are on the increase,” she said.

In the past, drugs would be picked from hospitals on a quarterly basis. However, lately, it is done on demand basis. That proved a challenge given that they received only Shs6,500 per quarter.

“With the help of motorbikes from the School of Public Health, transportation has become easier,” Bugembe explains.

Each VHT person is under a hospital and he says at times, these medical centres can also make use of the bikes.

“It could be to collect supplies such as vaccines or take medical personnel for medical outreaches such as immunisation,” he mentions.

Ms Natukunda adds that these motorbikes also help in accessing further treatment for patients whose condition is above what VHTs can handle. However, whoever is given charge of the motorbike bears sole responsibility for its safety and maintenance.

Requests

Ms Natukunda says they pray that the School will cover at least four health sub-districts. In response to that, Dr Musoke says they are looking to stretch out to more areas.

“We are also hoping to help more VHTs gain exposure like several others have through visits to our partners in London where they can learn a lot. That is coupled with strengthening the links between various VHT persons through increasing interactivity.”

Who are VHT persons?

VHT persons are laypeople elected into these positions by the community hence residents of the village and well known. Therefore, in case of an emergency, the community members will reach out to them and they will deliver the drugs at no cost.

“They receive comprehensive training by Ministry of Health on all the conditions they distribute drugs for. When one passes away, they are replaced and orientation is given to the replacements,” Ms Natukunda explained.