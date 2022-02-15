VHTs’ plight is not unknown to us

The riders suited for their next assignment. PHOTOS/ JOAN SALMON

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

VHT persons are laypeople elected into these positions by the community hence residents of the village and well known. Therefore, in case of an emergency, the community members will reach out to them and they will deliver the drugs at no cost.

 Dr David Musoke alongside his team from Makerere School of Public Health have once again fulfilled their pledge to ease the work of Village Health Teams (VHTs) by incentivising them.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.