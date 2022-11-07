Vitamin A: The good, the bad and the ugly

Many countries have resorted to bio-fortification as a way of fighting vitamin A deficiency. In Uganda, the orange fleshed sweet potato was introduced to fight the deficiency but challenges still exists.

Vitamin A is an essential vitamin in the body with one of its commonly known functions being eye health and protection from free radicals. The vitamin is also essential for foetal development, cell growth, healthy skin and supports proper health of the lungs, heart, intestines as well as the inner ear. Vitamin A is an immune booster and helps the body fight infections.

Fortunately, there are a variety of both plant and animal based sources of the vitamin such as dairy products, fish, egg yolks, beef, chicken, liver, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, carrots, kale, spinach, collard greens, cantaloupe, papaya, red peppers and fruits.

Vitamin A deficiency

According to Dr Henry Ssekyanzi, a general physician, vitamin A deficiency is a rare incident in developed countries since there is full access to several food sources but many people in developing countries suffer this deficiency.

The body’s ability to effectively convert carotenoids into active vitamin A that is used by the cells depends on factors such as genetics, diet, overall health and medications. For this reason, the elderly, premature infants, people with chronic illnesses, those with cystic fibrosis, and pregnant or breastfeeding mothers are at an increased risk of vitamin A deficiency.

According to the World Health Organisation, vitamin A deficiency is one of the leading causes of preventable blindness in children living in developing countries. Symptoms of vitamin A deficiency include severe dryness of the eyes, night blindness, dry skin and hair.

“Vitamin A deficiency also increases the severity and risk of dying from infections such as measles and diarrhoea. This is because of the increased inflammatory molecules that diminish immune system response and function. The person then becomes more prone to catching infections,” Dr Ssekyansi says.

A lack of this vitamin can also increase the risk of anaemia and death among expectant mothers due to pregnancy complications, and retards the growth of the foetus.

Toxicity

Just as vitamin A deficiency can negatively impact health, too much of it can also be dangerous. According to Havard School of Public Health, the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for vitamin A is 900mcg and 700mcg per day for men and women, respectively. This intake level is easy to reach if you consume plenty of whole foods but when the amount is exceeded, one is likely to develop toxicity.

According to Amanda Twebaze, a nutritionist, although it is possible to consume excessive vitamin A, especially from animal based sources, the most common toxicity is derived from excessive supplement intake.

“While acute vitamin A toxicity occurs over a short period of time, when a single excessively high dose of vitamin A is consumed, chronic toxicity occurs when doses more than 10 times the RDA are consumed over a longer period of time,” says Twebaze.

With chronic vitamin A toxicity, one develops a poor appetite, nausea, vomiting, sunlight sensitivity, vision disturbances, hair loss, dry and itchy skin, bone pain, liver damage, jaundice, confusion and foetal development irregularities. Acute vitamin A toxicity is associated with severe symptoms such as liver damage, increased cranial pressure, and even death.

Since too much vitamin A can be harmful, consult a healthcare professional before taking vitamin A supplements. Dr SSekyanzi says.

Caution

It is important to note that a balanced diet is the best source of all vitamins. Vitamin supplements should never take the place of food since high amounts of the vitamins can cause a stomach upset in the short run but also severe liver damage and heart problems with long term use.