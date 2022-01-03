Ways to boost your mental health in your 50s

Good relationships keep the brain sharp. PHOTO/www.gettyimages.com

By  Denis Mutua

What you need to know:

  • Researchers believe that many of the supposed age-related changes which affect the mind, such as memory loss, are actually lifestyle-related. Keeping an active body is crucial if you want an active mind.

As we age, we start noticing that our memory is not what it used to be, or maybe we have trouble concentrating on a task as well as we used to. We might feel blue more often than before, or find ourselves worrying about the past too much instead of enjoying life today.

