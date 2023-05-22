Wear a mask amid the flu and cough wave

The Ministry of Health has warned the public about a wave of the viral influenza (flu) illness circulating within the population, causing increased cases of flu and cough.

Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general of health services refuted rumours that the wave is Covid-19 and insisted it is flu that is presenting with symptoms such as a runny nose (usually clear mucous, headache (mainly frontal), intermittent fevers, dry cough and general body weakness. These may persist for a couple of days before complete reduction.

Dr Mwebesa remarked that the commonly affected age groups include children under the age of five years, school going children and the elderly (60 years and above).

This trend is consistent with the seasonal influenza pattern that has two annual peaks that coincide with the rainy seasons. These happen in two seasons with two peaks. The first season is February to June, peaking in March while the second season is between August to November, peaking in September.

These peaks are attributed to the virus surviving because of humidity, precipitation and high population interactions in urban areas.

What to do

Try as much as possible to treat all the aches and fevers with support from your health care worker. The ministry appeals to all symptomatic individuals to seek clinical care from the nearest health facility which may include testing for Covid-19, malaria and adhering to the treatment as prescribed by the health worker, warning against self-medication.

“The public is encouraged to practice good hand hygiene and avoid public gatherings if you have any of the above-mentioned symptoms. If you must go out and are symptomatic, please wear a face at all times and avoid hugging or shaking hands,” Dr Mwebesa warns.

The Ministry of Health reiterates that there is no evidence of any Covid-19 resurgence in the country. H

owever, individuals who are due for their Covid-19 booster dose are encouraged to go for them.

Since the influenza is highly contagious, health workers advise that one stays home when they have symptoms of the disease to avoid spreading it to other people.