What are the effects of losing both my fallopian tubes?

I am a 32-year-old woman who suffered an ectopic pregnancy where my tube was removed. Is it true that if both tubes are removed, I cannot have children and will develop male features? Adong

Dear Adong

An ectopic pregnancy happens when a fertilized egg implants and the baby grows outside the uterus (usually in the fallopian tubes, which burst, risking one death due to the resultant internal bleeding).

If a fallopian tube has been infected, it may get inflamed and narrowed, allowing in a smaller sperm to pass and fertilise a much bigger ovum which after fertilisation may get stuck in the tube leading to the baby growing there.

Emergency surgery may be done to remove the tube and arrest the bleeding, leaving a woman with only one tube, hence risking failure to get pregnant from the remaining tube which may also have been affected by infection.

Some women after menopause, which may be natural or due to removal of both ovaries that supply female hormones, may develop a pot belly, shrunken bum or breasts, a basal voice and beards among others, features usually found in a man.

Removal of both fallopian tubes without removing the ovaries, however, does not usually lead to one developing male features except of course if the tubes are removed at almost the same time a woman goes into menopause (the time the ovaries stop producing female hormones).

What causes relentless hiccups?

Lately, I have been suffering from hiccups that just don’t seem to go away. They are usually worse at night when my allergies are also bad and make me fear to take my prednisone and cetirizine allergy tablets. What can I do? Ekwap

Dear Ekwap,

Ahiccup happens when there is a sudden contraction (spasm) of a big flat muscle that separates the chest from the abdomen (diaphragm) resulting in a gust of air that is taken in only to be stopped by a sudden closure of the vocal cords, resulting in a characteristic "hiccup" sound.

Although in many cases the hiccup comes without a known cause and goes away on its own after a short time, a full stomach due to eating or drinking too quickly, swallowing lots of air, smoking, emotional stress or excitement may all cause it.

Drugs called steroids (prednisone, dexamethasone) which many Ugandans are taking for allergies with or without a prescription can also cause hiccups and could be the reason why you get them when you have an allergy attack, which you say is usually at night.

Allergy symptoms may depend on the substance and area of the body getting in contact with the allergy causing substance but usually air passages, skin, and the digestive system may show mild to severe allergy symptoms. The symptoms may include sneezing, a runny or stuffy nose, coughing, itchy skin, stomach pain, itchy or red eyes.

Though many times coldness of air at night is usually thought to cause allergies as we sleep, exposure to allergens in the bedroom, especially caused by dust mites which are found in mattresses, pillows, blankets, carpets and sofa sets could be responsible for triggering allergies at night, denying one good night sleep. Also, pollen, mould and mosquito sprays in the bedrooms can cause allergies.

Cold air at night can also induce non-allergic nasal symptoms (sneezing, nasal congestion, runny nose) said to happen when the blood vessels inside the nose expand (vasomotor rhinitis).

Meanwhile, to deal with the hiccup, you need to stop taking these steroids without prescription. Also, you must find a solution for your allergies so that you have no reason to take steroids.

Replacing or putting dust-mite-proof covers (pictured) on all pillows and mattresses, removing carpets and using washable duvets instead of blankets, washing bed linen more often and closing the windows early to prevent pollen, and other allergens from entering the bedroom are important in stopping allergies.