What causes a burning sensation after sex?

Whenever I am intimate with my girlfriend, I get a burning sensation in the penis. I was circumcised recently but this has not helped. She says this might be caused by the fact that she takes pepper and the vagina’s acidity. Is this true or is she cheating? Manly

Dear Manly,

During sex, the penis releases two kinds of fluids; the first being Cowper gland’s pre-ejaculate (pre-cum), which acts as a lubricant and an acid neutraliser and the other being semen. Precum and the fact that the vagina is not very acidic means that the vaginal acidity is unlikely to burn the penis naturally suited for the vaginal acidic conditions. That said, a burning sensation during sex could be on the outside of the penis or may come from the urethra.

Pepper much as it can burn the mouth is digested and does not appear as pepper in the vaginal fluids to cause a burning sensation on the penis.

Allergy to condoms, vaginal sex fluids, vaginal applications, could be causing the burning sensation. Other causes include infections of Herpes simplex (or even the scars), infections such as candida affecting the fore skin (posthitis) or penile head (balanitis). Though these infections can be mitigated by circumcision, the said allergies may not be.

Sex may be an ultimate reward for a good relationship one has with the opposite sex. Sometimes your brain can discern a burning sensation during unwanted sex with a woman just because you have relationship problem with her. Suspecting that she could be giving you an STD alone can cause you to have a burning sensation even when there is no infection. Also, the suspicion may point to a relationship problem.

Sometimes one may not know where exactly the penile burning sensation is originating from, confusing urethral burning with superficial penile burning sensation. The burning sensation in the urethra may happen during ejaculation and may be due to an STD (chlamydia, trichomoniasis), candida of the urethral opening, prostate infection, urinary tract infection, or damage to the nerves by say diabetes.