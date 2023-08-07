What causes a burning sensation and pain in the legs?

I recently started feeling this burning sensation and pain in my legs. I have not lost weight or had diarrhoea. Do you think I have HIV infection? Kyaterekera

Dear Kyaterekera,

HIV is an infection which in advanced stages used to be associated with thinning and diarrhoea. The extreme thinning led to advanced HIV infection being tagged “slim” then.

Nowadays, treatment for HIV is given before the infection advances, one reason why HIV infection is no longer associated with extreme thinning and diarrhoea.

Our bodies have nerves that transmit signals within the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system) and from here, to and from muscles, skin and the rest of the outer body (peripheral nervous system).

Apparently, you may be suffering from a condition known as peripheral neuropathy where the nerves outside your brain or spinal cord have been affected by disease or injury, causing the burning and painful legs.

There are many causes of peripheral neuropathy and theses may affect anybody.

However, they are more common in older people, those with type 2 diabetes, those who take a lot of alcohol, those lacking vitamins especially B1 and B12 and those with infections including leprosy or even HIV itself.

The causes are also common in those on medications including for HIV infection, where there is lack of blood flow to the legs and pressure or injury to the nerves from back structures or accidents (road traffic accidents).