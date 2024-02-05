What causes back pain? Orthopedic spine surgeon Nyombi explains

Back pain is the commonest cause of diminished quality of life world over according to orthopedic spine experts. While back pain is more common in older people, anyone can experience it due to different etiological factors such as sprains, fractures, old age, lifestyle and congenital reasons.

Dr Kenneth Nyombi, an orthopedic spine surgeon at C-Care IHK (International Hospital Kampala), says back pain is also the commonest cause of absenteeism from work worldwide. He adds that the causes of back pain are numerous and are broadly categorised according to the anatomy of the back, namely, the muscles, bones, joints and the spinal cord itself.

Muscular component

Back pain can occur as a result of a muscle strain or pulled muscle. When you injure a tendon or ligaments by overusing or misusing your back muscles, this results in back pain that has nothing to do with anything else in your back.

“The notorious mechanical back pain syndrome comes as a result of injured back muscles. This is when one has difficulty bending or twisting their back and many people may experience spasms when lifting heavy objects. It is most common among the relatively young (under 45). This pain is often due to sustained para-veterbral muscle contractions caused by poor posture of the back,” Dr Nyombi says.

He adds that this back pain is due to maintaining an inappropriate spine posture for long periods of time, such as poor sitting posture.

The bones (Veterbral bodies) component

Veterbral bodies are bones of the back; individual bones totaling 33. One may experience back pain due to a fracture in one or more of these bones.

“These bones break, just as any other bone in the body and usually fracture due to secondary trauma. The most common cause of spine trauma according to a recent study at the spine unit of Mulago National Referral Hospital are falls, followed by road traffic accidents,” Dr Nyombi says.

He adds that a study at the spine ward of the hospital found this to occur 72 percent of the time in young males with the average age being 33 years.

Joints and discs component

The other genesis of your back pain may relate to the joints and discs in your back. Discs or intervertebral discs are the spongy cushions that separate the bones of the spine (vertebrae).

These provide shock absorption, keep the spine stable and give the vertebrae 'pivot points' to allow movement.

“Your back bone has synovial joints called facet joints. These can undergo the usual arthritic degeneration, which occurs in the rest of the synovial joints in the body, causing you back pain. This disc can also degenerate and cause what is called discogenic pain.

“This pain is usually most intense while sitting. Most people with discogenic pain do not want to sit at all. They will stand throughout the consultation even when offered a seat,” Dr Nyombi says.

Neural tissues component

The spinal cord and nerve roots can also be a source of back pain where the spinal cord is compressed so much that it hurts when one walks, even for a little distance. Dr Nyombi says the pain is usually because a certain nerve root is compressed, usually from its base, often by a herniated disc.

“When your back pain is related to the neural nerves, it will be a shooting pain down the thigh, leg and sometimes the foot. This condition is referred to as sciatica,” he adds.

While a lot of back pain is caused by injury, sometimes, it may be caused by a back illness. Some patients have congenital back problems, meaning they were born with back defects. Below are some of the diseases that may be causing your back pain.

Degenerative spine disease

Degenerative spine disease is where one gradually loses ones normal structure and function of the spine over time. This is usually caused by aging, but may also be the result of tumors, infections or arthritis. The joints, ligaments and discs in the vertebral column undergo depreciation with age. Dr Nyombi says this is usually in form of facet arthritis, disc herniation, and ligamentum flavum hypertrophy. This results in both spinal stenosis and or instability. It is commonest in senior citizens.

Signs of spine disease

1. Back Pain: This is the commonest and earliest symptom. Back pain at night or while resting is a red flag.

2. Constitutional symptoms: These include fevers, weight loss, lack of appetite and night sweats, among others. Presence of any of the constitutional symptoms in addition to back pain is a red flag.

3. Neurological symptoms: These include abnormal sensations in the legs or hands, weakness of the legs or hands as well as loss of bowel or bladder control. Presence of neurological symptoms is sign of severe spinal cord compression and requires urgent medical attention.

Infections such as Tuberculosis can affect the components of the veterbral column. Infective Spondylodiscitis usually manifests with back pain together with constitutional symptoms such as fevers, lethargy, sweats, weight loss, and loss of appetite among others.

Cancers

Cancers of the spine often originate elsewhere in one’s body before invading the spine.