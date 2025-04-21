What causes bad breath?

Bad breath, medically known as halitosis, is an unpleasant odour originating from the oral cavity. It can lead to anxiety, social embarrassment, and reduced self-esteem.

Persistent bad breath is often a sign of poor oral health, and one in four people globally is affected by it. Bad breath can be either genuine or imaginary. Imaginary bad breath, also known as halitophobia, occurs when someone believes they have bad breath even though there is no detectable odour. This condition can be addressed through evaluation and reassurance by a dental professional.

Genuine bad breath is real and can be further categorised into foul morning breath and pathological bad breath.

Foul morning breath is caused by reduced saliva flow during sleep, which leads to bacterial buildup and temporary odour. This usually resolves after brushing with toothpaste or rinsing with a mouthwash. Pathological bad breath, on the other hand, is persistent and cannot be resolved with mints, mouthwashes, or good brushing alone. It often stems from underlying medical or dental issues. Common causes include gum infections, tooth decay, dry mouth, poor oral hygiene habits, wearing dentures at night, smoking, and chronic conditions such as diabetes, stomach diseases, kidney and liver diseases, and respiratory infections.

Management

Managing pathological bad breath involves proper oral care and addressing any underlying health problems. Brushing the teeth and tongue thoroughly with fluoridated toothpaste at least twice a day is essential. Flossing daily helps remove food debris and plaque between the teeth. Drinking enough water can prevent dry mouth and promote saliva flow. Antibacterial mouthwashes and mints can help reduce odour temporarily. Dentures should be removed before sleep and cleaned regularly.

It is important to seek dental treatment for any decayed or infected teeth and to have regular professional dental cleanings, with the frequency tailored to individual needs.