What causes broken blood vessels in the eye?

According to Dr Frankiln Wasswa, an ocularist at Entebbe Grade B Hospital, an artery has a muscular layer that is strong enough and will not just burst. The commonest blood vessels in the eye susceptible to bursting are the capillaries or thin veins since these are naturally thin and hollow. If you have a weakness in these vessels, any pressure can cause a burst (subconjunctival haemorrhage).

“For instance, trauma in the eye, vomiting, eye strain, blowing your nose, rubbing your eyes vigorously and constipation are some of the causes. Others include constant sneezing episodes, child birth or carrying something heavy which exerts a lot of pressure on the neck,” Dr Wasswa says.

A ruptured blood vessel in the eye can look alarming, but may not be serious since it can heal on its own in a few weeks. However, in some instances, you will have to seek medical attention.

“Rupture of the capillaries happens at a micro level and you might not see it with your physical eyes. But when it is physical and the eye is red, then this is considered a massive bleed,” Dr Wasswa remarks.

This could happen because the blood vessels are weak either due to aging or diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia (high cholesterol levels damages the blood vessels making their walls weak and may burst).

Blood thinning drugs prevent blood from clotting and are usually given to people who are at risk of heart attacks or blood clots. Also, common drugs such as aspirin can thin the blood, which will increase the risk of rupture of the eye’s blood vessels.

Types of eye bleeding

Dr Wasswa says subconjunctival haemorrhage is one of the commonest eye injuries that causes a visible dot or patch of blood to appear on the white area of the eye. It occurs when a tiny blood vessel breaks underneath the clear surface of your eye (conjunctiva). This part of the eye cannot absorb blood quickly, so the blood gets trapped. The commonest symptoms are redness and minor eye itching.

“With this type of eye bleed, the entire white part of your eye may look red or have spots. Bleeding can also occur in the middle, coloured part or at the back of the eye and sometimes cause redness,” Dr Wasswa says.

A hyphema is bleeding inside the eye between the clear cornea and the coloured iris. Here, blood collects between the iris, pupil and cornea after a tear in the iris or pupil.

This type of bleed can also develop among people with diabetes when abnormal blood vessels spread in this area and subsequently leak partially or completely blocking sight. If not treated, it can cause permanent vision loss.

The commonest symptoms of hyphema include pain in the eye, sensitivity to light, blocked vision and visible blood in front of the iris, pupil or both.

Deeper eye haemorrhage may not be visible at the surface except for redness in the eye. The symptoms can include swelling, blurred vision, seeing floaters and flashes and vision with a reddish tint.

“Depending on the location in the eye, bleeding can be harmless or it may lead to complications if left untreated. You should see a doctor if you think your eyes are bleeding,” he says.

Caution

You, however, need to seek immediate medical advice if you have had several burst blood vessels in your eyes recently or a burst occurs after a facial or head injury. Also, see a doctor is you notice additional symptoms such as vision loss, blurred vision, eye swelling, pain in the eye, unexplained bleeding or bruising on other parts of the body.

Retinal hemorrhage is another type of bleeding after a rupture of a blood vessel in the eye that can actually cause blindness. This type of bleeding may not be seen physically until a fundoscopy test is done. This is an exam used by your doctor to look into the back of your eye. It lets them see the retina (which senses light and images), the optic disc (where the optic nerve takes the information to the brain), and blood vessels.

“Bleeding that involves the white part of the eye, or sclera, is not usually a cause for concern unless you also notice changes in your vision. It is a medical emergency when one gets a significant poke to the eye or when blood fills up the front of the eye, the pupil or iris. Any changes in your vision after an injury also requires immediate medical attention,” Dr Wasswa cautions.

Takeaway

How bad an eye bleed is, depends on the type of blood vessel that ruptured and where the rupture occurred. Superficial capillaries just turn red and then clear on their own or with some basic treatment. A retinal hemorrhage is more serious and can be fatal so they need highly specialised care.

It is important to talk to your doctor if you have recurrent subconjunctival hemorrhages or other bleeding.

If your condition is due to trauma, your doctor may evaluate your eye to ensure you do not have other eye complications or injury.

“It is important that the eye doctor investigates why an eye bleed occurred in order to address underlying problems that could affect vision such as tissue damage, retinal detachment, or cataract,” Dr Wasswa says.

An ultrasound, a computerised tomography (CT) scan and a blood test can be used to check for any underlying condition that might cause eye complications.

When you have had a minor bleeding in the eye, avoid touching your eyes and allow them to rest while they heal. If you wear contact lenses, do not wear them until you start noticing significant improvement in the eye.

