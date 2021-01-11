What causes chin hair in women?

By Dr Vincent Karuhanga More by this Author

I am 32 years old and a mother of four. Lately, I have noticed some chin hair that almost looks like beards. What is the cause and how do I get rid of it? Alpha

Dear Alpha,

It is common and not surprising for women of Mediterranean or Asian origin to have a hairy chin. In Uganda, women may get a single or few beard hair strands without any related medical issues although this may be stressful, given the cosmetic problems it presents.

Shifting hormones, aging, and even genetics are some of the harmless causes and all one needs to do is pluck or shave them off.

At puberty, boys, due to an increase in the male hormone testosterone grow beards. Women, as well as men, have both male and female hormones but men have higher levels of male hormones and women higher female hormones.

A woman’s hormone levels shift periodically and throughout her lifetime because of aging, weight gain, menstrual cycle, pregnancy and menopause. Even a slight increase in male hormones in women is likely to give a woman a few beards. That said, the growth of beards in a woman much as it may be harmless in most cases may be due to an underlying medical problem.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) where a woman may have small water-filled areas in the ovaries, high levels of male hormones, an irregular or missed period may lead to excessive body hair, including beards. Many times, one may grow obese and fail to get pregnant in some cases.

Cushing syndrome, which may happen because of being exposed to high levels of steroids for long periods as happens when many self-prescribe anti-allergy drugs prednisone or dexamethasone, or use of steroid creams for skin lightening can also cause the growth of a beard in women.

Sometimes, a woman may get beards because of developing a male hormone producing tumour and this is usually also accompanied by other male features (virilization) such as a deep voice, bald head, a big clitoris and increased muscle mass, among others.

Obesity in a woman, may lead to increased insulin resistance risking type 2 diabetes and increased male hormone production risking beards.

It is important to watch your weight, avoid unprescribed drug use and look out for any other features that may indicate that the beards are not a mere harmless happening. Please visit a doctor who will be able to tell whether the beards are harmless or not.

Why is my period irregular?

I am 17 years old and still a virgin. However, I have an irregular period. It will start abruptly, sometimes when i am not prepared at all. What can I do? Tina

Dear Tina,

Many young girls may have irregular periods since their hormones that are associated with periods may not have stabilized yet.

As they grow older, the hormones and periods may stabilise. Failure to stabilise requires to consult a doctor for help because the irregular period may be a sign of another health problem that may require correcting.

It is unfortunate that your periods being irregular may deter you from swimming, a very healthy exercise. Pads are commonly used yet these are not suitable to swim in since the blood may leak into the swimming pool water. However, you can use tampons much as they are not commonly used in Uganda.

Tampons require changing at least every four to eight hours to avoid a complication (toxic shock Syndrome) resulting from bacteria found in the vaginal canal.

Many girls fear the tampons will damage their hymen. However, the hymen normally has a hole through which the tampon passes without causing any damage. Virginity is not about the hymen but rather whether one has engaged in sexual intercourse or not.

