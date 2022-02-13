Prime

What causes enlarged breasts in men?

Sometimes, surgery might be recommended. 

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

  • Everyone, including men, has some breast tissue. For a number of men, the breast tissue never enlarges. For some, however, it expands due to hormonal changes, certain medications, or an underlying medical condition.

Richard Mwanje, a first year student had enlarged breasts as a teenager. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.