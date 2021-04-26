What causes pain that feels like electric shock?

By Dr Vincent Karuhanga More by this Author

I am 28 years old. For two months now, I get pain that feels like electric shock in my right hand. My mother also has the same pain but in both hands and the neck. Is it hereditary? What can I do to stop it before it progresses? Latifa

Dear Latifa,

We feel pain whenever the body, through nerves, detects impending or real injury to any body part. Depending on which nerve is injured and type of injury, one may feel burning, sharp or throbbing pain, among other types.

Since nerves convey messages to and from the brain using electric impulses, it is likely that the electric-like shocks you are feeling are being caused by interruption of the proper flow of the messages as happens due to pressure or injury to the nerve, or conditions including lack of vitamins, especially vitamin B12 or disease conditions including diabetes.

The arm has many nerves including the ulnar, radial and medial nerves that run just under the skin and hence, they (nerves) may be exposed to pressure injuries right from the neck, armpit, shoulder, and arm itself. In your case, it is likely that you use computers a lot so that as you repeatedly use the computer mouse with your arm against a hard desk, the desk presses and injures the exposed ulnar nerve as it passes through the groove on the ulnar bone around the elbow.

This repetitive injury or mouse syndrome may lead to pain or electric shock-like feeling as one works on the computer but continued use of the computer will injure the nerve more with the symptoms occurring even when not using it.

Easing off the pressure by using a small pillow on the elbow may help for the time being since you cannot stop using the computer altogether. If this does not help, you may require visiting your doctor not only for medication but also because you may need advice about your posture while using the computer. Poor posture while on the computer may cause neck muscle spasms leading to the same electric shock-like feeling, neck, chest and back pains.

Nerve pressure in the neck may happen due to age-related effects on neck bones (vertebrae) leading to the same symptoms of electric shock (or even a burning or piercing pain or more). This may affect the neck, arms, chest and back like is the case with your mother.





Finding relief for your back pain

Back pain often strikes when something is amiss with the delicate column of bones, muscles, ligaments and joints that holds you up. But many other conditions, like strains, arthritis, hairline spine fractures and even kidney infections, can cause your back to throb.

Perfect your posture.

Look for the posture that places the least stress on your back. To this, stand straight with your weight evenly balanced on both feet. Tilt your pelvis forward, then back, exaggerating the movement. Then settle into the position that feels most comfortable.

Now “work your way up” your back, focusing on one area at a time. First concentrate on the area near your waist, then your chest area, and finally your neck and shoulders. Try to feel which position is least stressful and most comfortable. This is the position to maintain when you are standing, walking, and beginning or ending any exercise.

Rise and shine

Each morning before you get out of bed, lie on your back and slowly stretch your arms overhead. Gently pull your knees to your chest, one at a time.

To rise, roll to the edge of your bed, turn on your side, put your knees over the edge, and use one arm to push yourself up as you let your feet swing to the floor. Once you are on your feet, put your hands on your buttocks and lean back very slowly to stretch out your spine.

Pick a pepper product

Your pharmacy carries liniments that contain capsaicin, the heat-producing substance in hot peppers.

Applied to your skin, capsaicin depletes nerve endings of a neurochemical called substance P. Researchers have found that substance P is essential for transmitting pain sensations to the brain, so when there is less substance P in circulation, the pain metre is turned down a bit.

Look for a cream or ointment containing 0.075 per cent or 0.025 per cent capsaicin. And be patient: You may have to use it for several weeks to feel the full effect. Stop using it if you begin to feel any skin irritation.

Is my eight-year old daughter pregnant?

My eight-year old daughter recently started her period but it has only come once in five months. Around the same time, I hired a houseboy and since they have been staying home alone, I fear he might have impregnated her. However, after a checkup, the doctor says her hymen was still intact. Could she be pregnant? Hamida

Dear Hamida,

At eight years old, girls nowadays may start their period but these may be irregular due to irregular ovulation worsened by the stress of lockdown.

Although stress, just like irregular ovulation, may lead to a woman missing her period, you still need to take your daughter for a pregnancy test since a woman may miss her period for any other reason but get pregnant at the same time. Also, a woman can have an intact hymen and still be pregnant.

Some women can have an intact hymen and get pregnant if a man without penetrating, ejaculates around the vaginal opening with sperm swimming into the vaginal canal and fallopian tubes. Also, if the hymen is thick and elastic, it may jump back in place after penetrative sex (false virgins).

It is true that a woman may get pregnant and get abnormal periods but for one who has had only an index period, it may be difficult to know what her normal type of period is. But it is true also that a woman may get pregnant before her first ever period since ovulation is possible at this time.

Many young girls have been impregnated by home workers or even relatives during the lockdown. It is important to separate girls from boys (and step parents) and keep counselling both to lessen teenage pregnancies during lockdown.





Your mouth mirrors what is happening in the body

So many illnesses taking place inside your body can be seen in the mouth. Therefore, a dentist might be the first person to give you key information about what is happening in your body.

Sometimes when you visit your dentist, you are asked a number of questions that you think are not pertinent to oral health so you do not disclose important medical facts.

However, each time you hide something from your dentist, you are hurting yourself because there is a reason why you are asked particular questions. Common diseases that your dentist can notice from the mouth include HIV/Aids, diabetes, and syphilis and tuberculosis, among others.

Special considerations are undertaken by your dentist when you are pregnant, on certain medications and when you have allergic reactions. It is, therefore, important to disclose all medical information to your dentist.

Dr Maria Gorretti Nakyonyi

Dental Surgeon

Uganda Dental Association