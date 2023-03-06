What causes painful swellings in the anus?

I have recently noticed that my anus is painful and itches and when I took pictures while squatting, I saw swellings. What causes these swellings? Allan

Dear Allan,

When one is passing stool, it moves in the opposite direction, where the blood in the veins of the rectum is moving. When one is constipated, hard stool will press the blood in these veins backwards, creating swellings in due to the build-up of blood going in the opposite direction. The swellings, referred to as haemorrhoids or piles will form. Pressure from childbirth and anal intercourse can also cause piles to form or if they exist, to worsen.

So, piles can happen to anyone with constipation or women following childbirth. Apart from anal itching and pain, a person suffering from piles may bleed from the rectum, associated with emptying of the bowels.

To prevent piles, it is important that one manages constipation by taking lots of vegetables, fruits (fibre) and fluids, apart from minimising foods including finger millet and wheat-based products (bread and chapati) that cause constipation. Physical exercise and answering the call of nature in time can also help prevent constipation and piles.

If these measures do not prevent or heal the piles, then medical attention is necessary.

Windburn and how to get relief

I get burning spots with little water on my mouth, especially when I walk during a windy day. I have got three attacks in a year. Am I allergic to wind? Stella

Dear Stella,

Burning spots on the lips could be herpes simplex. Of the two main types of herpes simplex infections, type 1 affects the mouth most but due to oral sex, type 2, which mainly affects the genitals, may also affect the mouth. Herpes simplex type 1 (HSV-1) may be contracted from using the same utensils, kissing or sharing lipstick or toothbrush of a person with the condition.

Once one gets herpes infection, the virus hides in the nerves from the body’s defences only later to emerge in the same area because of a trigger. Fevers due to malaria, a common cold, pneumonia and typhoid among others can trigger an attack the reason they are called fever blisters.

Other triggers include stress and anxiety, friction (through smooching), menstruation, fatigue, other serious illnesses, reduced immunity due to diseases such as HIV infection or taking drugs called steroids (used in Uganda mostly for allergies), eating lots of foods high in arginine such as chocolate and over-exposure to sunlight.

Although a diet rich in the amino acid lysine (meat poultry and soya) can prevent outbreaks, over time, the body creates antibodies resulting in reducing outbreaks. Washing hands and not sharing utensils, tooth brushes or lipstick can also prevent infections.