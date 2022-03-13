What causes pimples during one’s period?

During my period, I always get a pimple on my lower lip. What could be the cause? Shakira

Dear Shakira,

Maybe you are talking about pimple(s), which may appear on the face or around a woman’s private parts during her period.

Just before the period starts, the levels of the female hormones oestrogen and progesterone drop, triggering the skin’s oil glands (sebaceous glands) to produce more oil. Also, the gland’s inflammatory reaction increases, which together with the drop creates a relative rise in the body’s male hormone testosterone (women and men both have male and female hormones), which can result in clogged pores of the oil glands, increased activity of the well-fed skin bacteria and the appearance of your kind of pimple.

These hormonal changes are made worse by the stress one experiences just before their period, which may also lead to moodiness and other features of what is called Premenstrual Tension Syndrome (PMS), Worse still, one may suffer from acne.

Much as period pimples appear in many menstruating women and are hence taken to be normal and not treated, using hot and cold compresses and a peroxide or other treatments as prescribed by a doctor can help.

How do I treat Hepatitis B infection?

I have not received any vaccination against Hepatitis B but recently had sexual intercourse with a man who tested positive for the disease. What is the best treatment option? Nightingale

Dear Nightngale,

Hepatitis means infection (or inflammation) of the liver, which among others may be caused by viruses, bacteria, drugs or toxins.

The commonest virus that causes hepatitis in Uganda is the vaccine preventable hepatitis B for which once one is properly vaccinated with three doses of the vaccine, they are protected against infection. However, even when protected, one should still practice safe sex since there are other dangerous sexually transmitted diseases that they may get or spread.