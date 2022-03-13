What causes pimples during one’s period?

Using hot and cold compresses and a peroxide or other treatments as prescribed by a doctor can help. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By  Dr Vincent Karuhanga

What you need to know:

  • Much as period pimples appear in many menstruating women and are hence taken to be normal and not treated, using hot and cold compresses and a peroxide or other treatments as prescribed by a doctor can help.

During my period, I always get a pimple on my lower lip. What could be the cause? Shakira

