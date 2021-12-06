Prime

What causes spitting during pregnancy?

By  Dr Vincent Karuhanga

What you need to know:

  • Excessive salivation, referred to as sialorrhea, may be seen in some pregnant women because they produce much more saliva and fail to swallow it, hence the need to keep spitting.

I am two months pregnant but I can’t stop spitting. How can I control it? Akiiki

