What causes teeth discolouration?

Teeth can lose their luster over time, even for those who brush and floss regularly. There are three primary categories of teeth discoloration: extrinsic, intrinsic, and age-related stains. Extrinsic stains affect the outer enamel layer of the tooth and are typically caused by food and drinks, such as coffee, tea, wine, cola, and starchy foods.

Intrinsic stains form deeper within the tooth, causing a grayish tint. These stains are more resistant to typical whitening treatments. The causes of intrinsic stains include trauma to the tooth, which can stop blood flow and result in discoloration. Overexposure to fluoride from drinking water or toothpaste can also lead to a condition called dental fluorosis, which causes stains. Certain medications, such as some antibiotics, antihistamines, and blood pressure medications, contain compounds that can discolor teeth. Additionally, tooth decay or infection can cause intrinsic staining as the inner structure of the tooth is affected.

Age-related stains

As we age, the outer enamel layer of the tooth naturally wears down, exposing the darker dentin beneath. This leads to a gradual darkening of the teeth and reduced clarity. Age-related stains are a common part of the aging process, but they can be minimized with proper oral care.

Prevention

Preventing tooth discolouration is possible by making simple lifestyle changes. One of the most effective ways is to avoid foods and drinks that are known to stain teeth, such as coffee, tea, wine, and cola. Quitting smoking can also make a significant difference, as tobacco is a major cause of staining.

Choosing the right toothpaste, especially those formulated for stain removal, can help keep your teeth brighter. Regular flossing is essential to remove plaque buildup, which can contribute to staining. After consuming staining foods or drinks, drinking water can help rinse away harmful substances. Maintaining a consistent oral hygiene routine by brushing your teeth twice a day and visiting your dentist for professional cleanings will also help prevent stains from setting in.

What to do

Achieving a brighter smile requires good oral hygiene, avoiding staining foods, and possibly undergoing professional teeth whitening treatments. However, before deciding to whiten your teeth, it is important to consult with your dentist.

Certain groups of people should avoid teeth whitening, such as pregnant women, individuals with hypersensitivity, and children under the age of 16, as their teeth are still developing. Additionally, people with dental restorations like veneers, crowns, or dentures should know that these won’t respond to whitening treatments.

Before starting any teeth whitening treatment, seeking professional advice from your dentist is essential for safe and effective results.