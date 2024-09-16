What causes vaginal odour during pregnancy?s

Every time I am pregnant, I get an unpleasant vaginal smell. I have seen doctors but treatment has not helped. I have even used yoghurt in vain. What can I do now? ASLK

Dear ASLK,

During pregnancy, it is common for women to experience a mild musky vaginal odour. However, this odour can change or become stronger due to factors such as sexual activity, menstruation, pregnancy, stress, and diet.A strong, unpleasant vaginal odour, especially when accompanied by a discharge or lower abdominal pain, may indicate health issues such as infections (STIs, bacterial vaginosis), fistula (a connection between the vagina and the large intestine or urinary tract), or even cervical or vaginal cancers. Therefore, any noticeable vaginal odour should be investigated to determine its cause before assuming it is normal.

In pregnancy, vaginal infections are common, and factors such as a heightened sense of smell, changes in diet, and increased blood flow to the vagina, as well as hormonal changes, can lead to unusual vaginal odours.

After investigation, the odour can be managed based on its cause. However, it is generally advised not to use scented soaps for washing. Instead, good hygiene practices such as frequent washing of the private parts, wearing loose underwear, avoiding douching, and refraining from using panty liners are recommended.

Drinking plenty of water and using condoms during sexual intercourse (especially with new partners to prevent bacterial vaginosis) are also important. It is essential to seek medical advice and attend regular antenatal visits to address any concerns.







