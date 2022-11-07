What foods should I avoid after getting braces?

So, you have finally saved that ‘kamoney’ in this tough economy. You have invested it into straightening your teeth because you understand the value. Or better still, your guardian or partner has decided to give you a present, they have offered to cover your orthodontic treatment costs. Bonding is the process by which brackets get attached to teeth. Debonding is when a bracket gets detached from a tooth and when done by the patient is referred to as a broken bracket.

Finishing orthodontic treatment in the shortest time is two way; the orthodontist/dentist must do their part and so must you. To speed up treatment, you should avoid breaking your brackets/braces.

Every broken bracket could translate into an extra treatment time. Below are a few tips on what not to eat while receiving orthodontic treatment.

● Sticky foods such as dates and sweets attach to the teeth for longer periods, leaving sugars for bacteria to produce acids and dissolve your teeth. They also get trapped in the wire and brackets, hence dislodging them.

● Chicken/meat on the bone: Of course one can still enjoy these but one has to use a knife and fork to take the chicken off the bone. If it is too much of a hustle, please opt for boneless chicken.

● Hard or crunchy food such as popcorn, guavas, French bread and crisps, among others should be avoided. Soft foods such as beans, potatoes, eggs, matooke and bananas, among others are recommended.

● Avoid mouthfuls of food. Place small quantities of food in the mouth at a time. It is okay to have that apple but you must cut it into smaller pieces that can be chewed easily.

● Carbonated drinks not only contain acids but also high quantities of processed sugars. Obviously, if well moderated they are not a problem but one must use a straw.

● Processed sugars such as cake, cookies and sweets are only acceptable if limited to once or twice a week.