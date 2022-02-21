What is causing a tingling feeling in my left arm?

For the last two weeks, I have been getting an on and off painless sharp feeling similar to a mild electrical shock in my left arm. It occurs in an interval of 30 minutes four to five times a day. I would only feel it while at work where I use a computer a lot; but yesterday, I felt the same while at home. What could be the problem and what can I do? Pamela

Dear Pamela,

We feel pain whenever the body, through the nerves detects impending or real tissue destruction or injury to a body part. Depending on the injury, one may feel a burning, sharp pain and in your case, electric shock-like pain. Electric shock pain is likely when a nerve is threatened with injury or has been injured including through pressure effects.

The arm has many nerves that run just under the skin, the reason nerves may be exposed to pressure injuries. This is especially true about the ulnar nerve that passes in a groove of the humerus bone at the elbow. Repetitive pressure on the nerve against the table as one uses the mouse may injure the nerve, causing the pain. This repetitive injury or mouse syndrome may lead to pain as one works but continued use of the computer will injure the nerve more with pain occurring even when one is not using the computer.

Today, people use mobile phones, which cause one to bend the neck sideways. Used more often, as is always the case, can put pressure on neck nerves that serve the arms leading or worsening electric shock-like nerve pain in the arms.

Easing the pressure on the ulnar nerve by using a small pillow on the elbow may help if the cause is continuous use of the mouse.

Using a speaker phone for the mobile phone or minimising taking or making calls altogether may help. If this does not help, visit your doctor not only for medication but also physiotherapy exercises.