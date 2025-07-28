What is exposing your skin to cancer?

The Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), the country’s leading facility for cancer care and research, has reported a steady rise in skin cancer cases over the last decade. Through its outreach and clinical work, UCI has identified several risk factors behind this increase, particularly in Uganda’s unique context. Skin cancer begins when skin cells grow abnormally and uncontrollably.

The main types include basal cell carcinoma (slow-growing, rarely spreads), squamous cell carcinoma (more aggressive, can spread), and melanoma (most dangerous, starts in pigment-producing cells). At UCI, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma are the most frequently diagnosed, especially among people with albinism and those living with HIV/Aids.

UV radiation

One of the biggest contributors to skin cancer in Uganda is exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun. Uganda’s location along the equator results in high levels of year-round sunlight.

People who spend long hours outdoors, such as farmers, fishermen, and boda boda riders, are at particular risk. Prolonged UV exposure damages DNA in skin cells, increasing the chances of cancer development. Preventive measures include wearing sun-protective clothing, applying sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, and avoiding peak sunlight hours between 10am and 4pm.

Albinism: High-risk group

People with albinism lack melanin, the pigment that provides natural protection against UV rays. Uganda has an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 people with albinism, and they account for a disproportionate number of skin cancer cases.

Many present with advanced disease due to factors such as poor access to sunscreen, stigma, and limited public awareness. UCI supports this vulnerable group through targeted outreach, subsidised dermatological care, free sunscreen distribution, and training of healthcare workers to spot early warning signs.

Immunosuppression

Uganda’s HIV prevalence, estimated at 5.1 percent among adults, poses another risk factor. HIV weakens the immune system, making it harder for the body to detect and destroy cancerous cells. HIV-positive individuals are more prone to Kaposi’s sarcoma and squamous cell carcinoma.

UCI recommends regular skin checks for HIV-positive patients, skin screening at ART clinics, and early treatment for suspicious lesions. Although organ transplant recipients on immunosuppressive drugs also face increased skin cancer risk, they are far fewer in Uganda.

Chronic wounds, injuries

Chronic ulcers, burns, and long-standing scars can lead to skin cancer, particularly a form called Marjolin’s ulcer. In rural areas with limited access to proper medical care, injuries are often managed with traditional remedies, delaying healing. Over time, such wounds can become cancerous. UCI frequently treats patients who develop cancer years after sustaining an injury. Any non-healing wound should be evaluated and possibly biopsied.

Skin type, genetics

People with lighter skin tones, such as those of Indian, Caucasian, or mixed descent, are more vulnerable to UV-related skin cancers. Though Uganda’s population is predominantly dark-skinned, small groups, including expatriates and missionary communities, are at increased risk. Rare genetic conditions such as xeroderma pigmentosum, which causes extreme sensitivity to sunlight, can also lead to early-onset skin cancer.

Environmental exposures also play a role. Substances such as arsenic, coal tar, and pesticides used in informal mining or agriculture may increase risk.

Though formal data is limited, UCI has linked some rural and peri-urban cases to such exposures. There is a growing need to regulate hazardous chemicals, educate the public, and provide protective equipment for at-risk workers. Also, long-term use of certain skin lightening or bleaching products can cause systemic and local side effects such as skin atrophy and local immunosuppression, which may play a role in skin cancer risk.

Danger of late diagnosis

A major factor worsening the skin cancer burden in Uganda is low public awareness. Many people are unaware that cancer can affect the skin and may attribute skin changes to other causes, such as witchcraft or minor infections.

As a result, more than 60 percent of skin cancer patients at UCI present with advanced-stage disease, requiring extensive surgery or facing poor outcomes.

To address this, UCI has ramped up public education, screening, and early detection initiatives. Mobile outreach clinics now serve high-risk areas, and healthcare workers are being trained to recognise early symptoms. A national skin cancer registry has also been established to help guide future policies and interventions.

Signs

Common warning signs include non-healing sores, changing or irregular moles, crusted or bleeding patches, firm lumps, or ulcers in scar tissue. UCI urges the public to seek medical evaluation for any suspicious skin changes without delay.

The writer, Dr Jackson Orem, is the executive director, Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI).