What it means to live with cerebral palsy

When you meet Susan (not her real name), her bright smile and warm laughter immediately draw you in. She speaks gently, with a calm confidence shaped by years of turning challenges into stepping stones.

usan is one of thousands of Ugandans living with cerebral palsy (CP), a condition caused by abnormal brain development or damage to the developing brain that affects movement, posture, and coordination. Though CP affects how she moves, it does not define who she is.

“I wish Ugandans knew that we are just like everyone else. We have feelings and dreams too. We just need a little extra help sometimes,” she says. Susan grew up in a lively household with siblings and a close-knit family.

“I had a lot of fun playing with my brothers and sisters. We would play games and tell stories,” she recalls. School was important, and she loved learning. Unlike many children with disabilities in Uganda who are denied education due to stigma or lack of inclusive schools, Susan had patient teachers and supportive classmates. Her diagnosis came much later than usual. “I found out I had cerebral palsy when I was 19 years old,” she says.

For Susan and her family, the news was shocking but spurred determination to adapt. Many families in Uganda face similar challenges; limited diagnostic facilities and little public awareness often mean CP goes undiagnosed until late in life.

Daily life and challenges

Susan’s day begins like anyone else’s; waking early, sharing breakfast with family, attending school or work, reading, and chatting with friends. Evenings are spent relaxing with loved ones or watching television. Yet each day brings unique struggles.

“Sometimes, my muscles feel tired, and it is hard to move around. Public places and buses are not always easy for me to use,” she explains.

Accessibility remains a pressing concern. Schools, workplaces, and transport systems are often built without ramps or disability-friendly facilities.

“I would make sure all public places have ramps and are easy to use for everyone,” she says, imagining a more inclusive Uganda. Social stigma is another hurdle.

"Sometimes people think I cannot do things because of my cerebral palsy. But I show them that I can,” she says.

Her coping strategy is simple but powerful; positivity and education. “I try to be friendly and teach them that everyone is different and special.” Sarah Mutesi, a disability rights advocate with the National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU), notes that societal attitudes can lock people out of opportunities to learn, work, and thrive. Awareness campaigns highlighting success stories like Susan’s are critical.

Family, community support

Susan draws strength from her inner resilience and the support of family and friends. “I stay positive and try to find the good in every situation. I also talk to my friends and family when I feel sad,” she says.

She is also part of the Cerebral Palsy Network in Uganda, where members share stories, exchange advice, and provide emotional support.

“We talk on the phone and meet sometimes. We help each other feel included,” she explains. Despite barriers, Susan beams with pride when discussing her achievements.

“I am proud of finishing school and learning new things. I also like helping others and making new friends.” Her biggest dream is to go to university and find meaningful work.

“I would love to live a life where I can go anywhere and do anything without worrying about steps or people treating me differently.”

A mother’s story

Susan’s journey mirrors the experiences of other families. Sylvia Nakalema, a resident of Namugongo, Kampala, noticed something unusual about her third-born son, Paul Ssozi. By age four, he could neither sit nor talk. While waiting for a taxi to the hospital, a woman offered her a ride.

During the journey, she explained that her child had cerebral palsy, a term the mother had never encountered before. The woman then directed her to a charity home for children with similar conditions.

“When I arrived there, I realised I was not alone. There were other children like my son. It was a relief,” she says.

Sylvia had visited multiple hospitals without ever receiving a diagnosis. At the charity, she learnt the importance of nutrition and exercise. Breaking the news to her husband led to abandonment. Unable to pay rent, Sylvia moved her children into a half-finished house. Neighbours initially rejected them, thinking CP was contagious. Eventually, Sylvia met a woman with CP who convinced her husband to return.

“For the first time in years, I saw my son smile when his father came back,” she says.

With renewed support, Ssozi began to make progress. At 10 years old, he can now sit, make gestures, and attend St. Charles Lwanga Bukerere Primary School, an inclusive school for children with disabilities.

“My patience has paid off,” Sylvia says. “He may not be able to write, but he identifies people and knows many things. The neighbours who once rejected him now accept him, and that makes him so happy.”

She urges fathers not to abandon their children and calls on the government to provide medicines and walking aids such as wheelchairs.

Understanding CP

Cerebral palsy is the most common motor disability in childhood. Globally, it affects about four babies in every 1,000 live births, according to the HELP Guide to Cerebral Palsy.

Dr Robert Sebunya, a child neurologist, explains that children with CP often show developmental delays.

“A child may not reach for toys by four months, sit up by seven months, or may be unable to crawl and walk like other children,” she says. They may also struggle with sucking, chewing, and swallowing.

Risk factors include premature birth, low birth weight, multiple births, untreated jaundice, infections during pregnancy, or lack of oxygen at birth. Brain damage after birth, from meningitis, accidents, or poisoning, can also cause CP.

Dr Nandini Gokulchandran, a neurosurgeon at NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute in India, notes that CP has no cure, but treatments such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy, medication, surgery, and even emerging stem cell therapies can improve quality of life.

“Children with CP can thrive when they receive timely interventions, rehabilitation, and community support,” she says.

Uganda’s policy landscape

Uganda has laws supporting people with disabilities. The Persons with Disabilities Act (2020) requires accessible public facilities and bans discrimination, and the country is a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

However, implementation remains weak. Many schools and workplaces lack ramps or accessible toilets, and public transport is often unfriendly to people with disabilities.

“Uganda has strong laws, but enforcement is poor,” says Mutesi. “It is not enough to have policies if children such as Susan and Ssozi cannot access basic services.”