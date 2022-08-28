What should I do to stop getting holes in my teeth?

The only solution here is to keep your mouth clean through:

● Brushing. This is done twice daily in the morning and a must in the evening before bed. Use a medium sized soft toothbrush with a fluoride toothpaste of your flavour preference. One should brush for a minimum of two minutes. Place the toothbrush vertically on the teeth at the point where the tooth meets the gums and angle to 45 degrees (proper technique to cleaning both the teeth and gums). Do not forget to brush all surfaces of your teeth.

● Tongue brushing. Take some time to gently brush the tongue. In some cases, tongue cleaners, tongue scrappers are advised but are used under guidance. This will also prevent bad breath.

● Rinsing the mouth in between meals is important. It is very understandable not to carry a toothbrush everywhere you go during day time, but after snacking or having lunch, get some water and gaggle repeatedly until you feel it is clean.

● Flossing or interdental brushes. Dental floss is a white string used to clean in between the teeth where our toothbrushes cannot reach. There are also toothbrushes specifically used to clean in between teeth and are called interdental toothbrushes. These, however, do not apply to everyone. Daily flossing is advised.

● Lastly. Have a dental consultation every six months or as recommended by your dentist. This will also guide you on whether you are properly cleaning your mouth.