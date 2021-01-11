What should I eat for breakfast?

By Dr Paul Kasenene More by this Author

It is very hard to find something healthy to have for breakfast. Please advise on what is healthy and nutritious. Mercy

The word breakfast signifies it is the time to break the fast. Usually, breakfast is at least 10 hours after your previous meal. It is the meal that is had furthest from the last.

During a fast, the body is usually detoxifying, repairing, cleansing and restoring. This requires a lot of nutrients, water and energy.

At breakfast, we should be thinking about this. I recommend that breakfast be at least 12 hours from your dinner or your last meal.

If possible, at least 30 minutes before breakfast, I recommend having about half a litre (or about two glasses) of warm water to help rehydrate the body and support flushing out any other toxins.

I then recommend foods high in water, nutrients and energy. The best choice is whole fruit. Having two to three servings of fruit is a great breakfast choice. Try and have the fruit whole and not as juice. Add some seeds such as chia to increase the fibre content of the fruit.

Whole fruit with seeds ensures that the sugar in the fruit is absorbed slowly and will not cause unhealthy sugar spikes like may happen when we drink fruit as juice. Have different colours of fruit. Any available fruit should do.

You could also add some grains. These are energy-rich foods. But, have them whole not refined. Whole grains include whole maize, whole grain bread, cereals with the bran and whole grain, oats and even millet porridge that has not been overly refined.

If you would like to add milk, avoid cow’s milk and use a plant-based form of milk such as organic soy, almond, cashew or oat milk.

Avoid refined grains such as white bread, refined cereals such as cornflakes, cake and doughnuts.

Tea is a great option at breakfast but opt for green, black or herbal tea. Please do not add any sugar to your tea.

And avoid cow’s milk. Eat animal foods only on occasion. Eggs are acceptable but not more than three to four eggs a week and preferably organic or “local” eggs.

Please avoid processed meats such as sausages, bacon, salami and frankfurters.

Lastly, having vegetables with every breakfast is highly encouraged.

It could be carrot and cucumber slices, some steamed veggies or a vegetable smoothie.