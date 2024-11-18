Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

What time of day is the best to exercise?

By  Dr Vincent Karuhanga

What you need to know:

  • Many people with demanding schedules find that exercising in the morning works best for them, while others prefer the evening

When is the best time to work out; morning, afternoon, or evening?Awori

Dear Awori, Exercise and a healthy diet work together to reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, dementia, depression, and many types of cancer. Exercise is also important for maintaining a healthy weight and improving mood, among other benefits.

In general, the best time to work out is whenever you can do so consistently, as regular exercise is key. Many people with demanding schedules find that exercising in the morning works best for them, while others prefer the evening. Ultimately, the best time to exercise depends on your personal schedule, lifestyle, fitness goals, and preferences.

Related

While evening workouts may be more effective for strength and power activities and can improve muscular endurance, morning exercise is still beneficial. Morning workouts can enhance overall wellness and improve sleep quality.

In the headlines