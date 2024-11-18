What time of day is the best to exercise?

When is the best time to work out; morning, afternoon, or evening?Awori

Dear Awori, Exercise and a healthy diet work together to reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, dementia, depression, and many types of cancer. Exercise is also important for maintaining a healthy weight and improving mood, among other benefits.

In general, the best time to work out is whenever you can do so consistently, as regular exercise is key. Many people with demanding schedules find that exercising in the morning works best for them, while others prefer the evening. Ultimately, the best time to exercise depends on your personal schedule, lifestyle, fitness goals, and preferences.