What you eat will determine your heart health

Nutrition is also a key player in nurturing a healthy heart. A well-balanced diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds and healthy fats is integral to reducing the risk of heart disease.

Omega-3 rich fish

Fatty fish such as Nile perch (Mputa) and silver fish (Mukene) are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy fats can reduce blood pressure, decrease blood clotting and lower the risk of heart rhythm disorders. Studies have also shown that omega-3 fatty acids can help lower the risk of arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) and atherosclerosis (plaque buildup in the arteries) . It is recommended you eat fatty fish, at least twice a week.

Oats and whole grains

Oatmeal and whole grains are high in soluble fibre, which helps lower cholesterol levels, keeping arteries clear, thereby reducing the risk of heart disease. According to healthline.com, soluble fibre acts as a sponge in the digestive tract, which soaks up cholesterol which is then excreted from the body.

“Whole grains are also a great source of complex carbohydrates, antioxidants, and vitamins. Choose whole grain versions of bread, cereals, rice and pasta over refined and processed ones,” Ivan Phillip Baguma, a nutritionist from Nella Organics, advises.

Fruits and vegetables

According to Baguma, fruits and vegetables can help lower cholesterol levels, blood pressure and weight, thus reducing the risk of heart disease. Berries, such as blueberries, strawberries and raspberries are packed with antioxidants, fibre, and vitamins, which all contribute to improved blood vessel function and reduced risk of heart disease.

Leafy greens such as spinach, kale and broccoli, among others are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. These components, contribute to lower blood pressure and improved arterial function, safeguarding ones heart health.

“To benefit from them, aim for five to nine servings of a variety of fruits and vegetables each day,” Baguma, advises.

Nuts and seeds

Almonds, walnuts, peanuts, macadamia nuts, chia seeds and flaxseeds are excellent sources of heart-healthy fats, fibre and antioxidants. Baguma says consuming nuts and seeds regularly can contribute to better heart health. However, he cautions against eating nuts that contain a lot of added salt.

Protein

Proteins are in keeping your heart healthy. Choose lean protein sources such as fish, poultry, beans, legumes and lentils over processed meats such as bacon and sausages, which are high in saturated fat and unhealthy additives.

Reduce your intake of salt, sugar, fried foods, processed foods and sugary drinks. These can contribute to unhealthy cholesterol levels, blood pressure and weight gain, increasing the risk of heart disease.

If you can, use extra virgin olive oil as your primary oil for cooking food at home. Olive oil is a good source of monounsaturated fats, which can help reduce both cholesterol and blood sugar levels, thereby promoting heart health.

Other measures

Most people exercise simply for weight loss and muscle building purposes, but regular physical activity is crucial for maintaining optimal heart health. Strive for a minimum of 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise on most days of the week.

“Engaging in moderate aerobic activities such as running or cycling plays a pivotal role in promoting heart health. Integrate strength training exercises into your workout routine, to enhance your heart's efficiency by strengthening its muscles and improving blood-pumping capabilities,” Ivan Phillip Baguma, a nutritionist, explains.