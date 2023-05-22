What you need to know about dental crowns

Made from various materials including metal, resin and porcelain, a dental crown is a tooth-shaped cap that restores a decayed, broken, weak or worn down tooth.

Dentists also use crowns to cover dental implants and root canal treated teeth. To ensure a proper fit, a dentist will need to remove a small amount of enamel before bonding your new crown in place.

When do you need a crown?

You may need a dental crown to strengthen a weak tooth, protect and support a cracked tooth, hold a dental bridge in place, cover severely stained or discoloured teeth, cover a root canal treated tooth and cover a dental implant.

Some, however, are for cosmetic reasons. The kind that is right for you depends on your personal preferences and unique oral health needs.

Metal crowns

Here, several metals including gold, palladium, nickel and chromium are used to make crowns. Metal crowns rarely chip or break, last the longest in terms of wear and only require a small amount of enamel removal. They can also withstand biting and chewing forces. Since their metallic colour is their main drawback, metal crowns are good for out of sight molars.

PFM

Porcelain fused to metal crowns combine the durability of metal and the natural look of porcelain. Dentists can match these crowns to the shade of your own teeth.

All ceramic crowns

These mimic the appearance of a tooth enamel more than any other crown type. For example, zirconia crowns are extremely durable and can withstand heavier forces than other types of ceramic crowns. They are also gentle on opposing teeth, resulting in less enamel wear.

Same-day dental crowns

Many dentists use CAD-CAM technology to create crowns in their office while you wait. This software allows your dentist to take digital dental measurements of your teeth and then use those measurements to design a custom crown. Once your dentist designs your crown, they will send the image file to an on-site milling machine. Ask your dentist if they are suitable for you.

All resin crowns

Dental crowns made of resin are generally less expensive but are fragile and mostly used to make temporary crowns.

Note

Most people can resume their daily activities immediately after a crown placement.

If you notice a loose crown, bad breath, cracks or chips in your crown and sharp edges that bother your tongue and gums, call your dentist.

Your dental crown should not be painful. While it is normal to experience sensitivity after a crown placement, this is minimal and disappears in a few days.