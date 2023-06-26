When considering cosmetic dentistry

Cosmetic dentistry, also known as aesthetic dentistry, focuses on improving the appearance of your smile through lightening or whitening teeth, reshaping, straightening, repairing damaged teeth, replacing missing teeth as well as inserting dental jewellery, among others.

Cosmetic dentistry also corrects misaligned teeth, spaces between teeth as well as teeth that are stained.

There are a few cosmetic procedures to choose from, depending on individual needs:

Teeth whitening: This is an effective procedure to remove dental stains and improve the natural colour of your teeth.

Veneers: Many people prefer veneers over teeth whitening products and orthodontic treatment. They are used to improve the appearance of chipped, discoloured, crooked teeth as well as worn out incisal edges. Porcelain veneers are bonded to the teeth using special cement and require re-contouring of the teeth while prepless veneers do not require re-contouring before placement.

Braces and clear aligners: These are both orthodontic and cosmetic treatments. In some cases, braces or clear aligners may be necessary. Both devices put pressure on the teeth, which moves them into their correct positions over time.

Gum contouring: This is a cosmetic procedure that changes the shape of your gums. During the procedure, a dentist may remove any excessive gum tissue that is causing what is known as a gummy smile or high amount of gum display when smiling.

Enamel shaping and re-contouring: Also known as odontoplasty or enameloplasty, this procedure involves removing or contouring dental enamel. It is the most conservative cosmetic treatment; it is quick, painless and produces immediate results.

Bridges: Sometimes referred to as fixed partial denture, bridges replace missing teeth with artificial ones. Bridges can be made of gold, alloy, porcelain or a combination. Dentists anchor them onto surrounding teeth after preparing them for crowns, then a false tooth joins the crowns and the bridge is cemented onto the prepared teeth. Only your dentist can remove a fixed bridge.

The success of your bridge depends on its foundation. Therefore, oral hygiene to keep the remaining teeth healthy is important.