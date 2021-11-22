When does bed wetting stop?

My 11-year-old brother still wets his bed. Is this normal? Katunghi

Dear Katunghi,

Bed wetting, which happens without control may be one reason why parents may defer early circumcision leaving the skin long enough to be tied at night to cause pain for a boy to wake up and urinate, hence avoiding bed wetting.

A number of children before turning seven years old may wet the bed without control but afterwards, they will have learnt to control emptying the bladder and avoid wetting the bed.

That said, children with a family history of bedwetting, those with an underdeveloped bladder or under developed hormones controlling bladder emptying, brain issues such as Attention-Deficit/hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), those with difficulty recognising a full bladder, those with a urinary tract infection or diabetes may all delay stopping to wet the bed.