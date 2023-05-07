When should I be worried about itching?

My whole body itches at night which does not happen during the day. What could be the cause and what remedies would you recommend? Dr Alma

Dear Dr Alma,

Many people will find blood on their bedsheets in the morning as a result of the skin’s nightly itching with the sleeping person exercising the scratch reflex. During the reflex, one will uncontrollably scratch themselves in order to interrupt the itchy sensation produced by nerves.

Itchy skin at night, referred to as nocturnal pruritus, can be caused by natural causes or severe health problems and unfortunately, sometimes, it may be severe enough to disrupt sleep.

The body’s natural circadian rhythm or “body's clock” influences skin functions such as temperature regulation, sleep, appetite and fluid balance, among others.

These functions, for example body temperature and flow of blood to the skin increase at night with a likelihood of sweating, dry skin and itching.

The body’s release of certain substances also varies by time of day. At night, the body releases more cytokines, which increase inflammation but at the same time, the production of corticosteroids (hormones that reduce inflammation) slows, hence risking the itching.

When itchiness hits during the day, work and other activities distract one from the annoying sensation. At night, there are fewer distractions, which can make the itch feel even more intense.

Also, itching at night may be due to health-related issues including skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis (eczema), psoriasis and presence of allergy-causing substances in the bedroom. Bedbugs, lice, scabies and worms, especially pinworms also strike mostly undetected at night.

Kidney or liver disease, iron deficiency anaemia, thyroid problems, psychological conditions such as stress and anxiety, restless leg syndrome, cancers such as leukaemia and lymphoma, nerve disorders such as multiple sclerosis, shingles, diabetes, menopause and pregnancy can all cause itching at night.

Therefore, treatment involves first diagnosing the cause decisively dealing with it.

If a cause is not found or in addition to removing the cause, over-the-counter medications, especially the older antihistamines such as piriton and phenergan can be preferred because they both relieve the itch and improve sleep. Newer antihistamines, which do not sedate as much such as cetirizine can also be used since they can be taken during day or at night.