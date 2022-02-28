When the baby starts teething

The key to soothing a teething baby lies in distraction. Try your best to direct their focus away from the pain. 

  • Sometimes, a parent can use baby teethers, which are available in most supermarkets. Since they are made of rubber and filled with water, they can be chilled in the fridge and given to the baby to rub the gums. 

Babies are born with 20 milk teeth below the gum-line. Teething usually begins between six to 12 months although for some it can start as early as three months. By three years of age, most of the milk teeth have come out.

