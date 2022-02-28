When the baby starts teething

Babies are born with 20 milk teeth below the gum-line. Teething usually begins between six to 12 months although for some it can start as early as three months. By three years of age, most of the milk teeth have come out.

Signs and symptoms of teething usually last between eight to 12 days. This, can at times be longer if multiple teeth are coming out at once. Signs include:

1. Swollen and red gums.

2. Increased irritability and fussiness.

3. Increased amounts of saliva in the mouth. Some children may drool.

4. High tendency to put everything in the mouth. This means everything they can get their tiny hands on. So, be mindful of choking hazards.

5. Trouble sleeping and change in sleep pattern. This is mainly at night because the child has fewer distractions to divert him from the pain and is exhausted.

6. Reduced appetite.

7. In some cases, they have increased body temperature or fever.

Teething remedies

The key to soothing a teething baby lies in distraction. Try your best to direct their focus away from the pain.

• Sometimes, a parent can use baby teethers, which are available in most supermarkets. Since they are made of rubber and filled with water, they can be chilled in the fridge and given to the baby to rub the gums.

• A clean cloth, soaked in boiled water and chilled in the fridge can work as a substitute.

To keep the baby from getting diarrhoea, good hygiene is key:

•For babies above six months, offer a raw vegetable such as a carrot to chew on but be mindful of choking.

•Incases of a fever, you can give a painkiller such as panadol.

•Teething gels are available but should only be used after consulting a doctor.

•Incase of inquires, please consult your dentist.