When twins have different skin colour

On August 5, 2020, Hasifa Nanangwe went to Busiro Health Centre 11 in Luuka District expecting to deliver one child. However, after a long labour, the mother gave birth to twin boys; one black and an albino.

‘‘Juma Waiswa came first with a white skin and golden hair while Abudallah Kato had black hair. I wondered how this could happen since the twins were completely different,” she says.

Although Nanangwe says people do not believe the two are twins, having an albino child did not come as a surprise since she had already given birth to an albino child.

According to Nanangwe, she and her husband are both black although the twin’s paternal great grandfather was an albino. She says apart from sensitive skin and problems with his eye sight, Waiswa is healthy.

“We are often given sun cream by well-wishers and this has helped to protect his skin from skin cancer. We also make sure that his clothes cover most parts of the skin so that it is protected from direct sunlight,” she says.

Just like any other fraternal twins, Nanangwe says the boys have some behavioural differences. For instance, Waiswa is outgoing while his brother Kato is a bit reserved.

Albinism gene

Dr Henry Manson Ngobi, a dermatologist at St Francis Hospital in Buluba, Mayuge District, says this condition is inherited and if both parents carry the albinism gene, there is a one in four chance that their child will be born with the condition. Dr Ngobi says it is possible for only one of the two children to inherit the faulty gene from their parents and, therefore, develop albinism.

“If both parents are carriers of albino genes, a child will pick a normal gene as well as an abnormal one from either parent, making them a carrier. In regards to the twins, one picked one albino gene from both parents while the other picked one albino and one normal gene, thus becoming pigmented,” he says, adding that in cases where the child picks normal genes from both parents, then they will not be a carrier.

Fertilisation

Dr Angela Namala, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, says albino and normal babies are formed when two different sperms fertilise two different ovaries.

“In some instances, the sperm fertilises an ovary and then splits to produce identical twins. However, when two different sperms fertilise two different ovaries, one will get two different children. It is akin to having two separate pregnancies though at the same time. Therefore, having an albino baby as well as a normal baby is possible,” she says.

Source of the Nile Union of Persons with Albinism executive director, Peter Ogik says this is the first set of twins they have registered with completely different appearances. He adds that as an organisation, they will offer support to the twins and their family financially to ensure they can get the best sun creams for Waiswa to protect his skin from skin cancer.

Stats

According to the Daily Mail, there are no statistics available on twins born where only one has albinism. However, according to clevelandclinic.com, in the US, about one in every 18,000 to 20,000 people has some type of albinism. In other parts of the world, the ratio is one in every 3,000 people

Research indicates that where both parents carry the albinism gene, there is one chance in four that a given child will be an albino. The same applies to the case of non-identical twins.

According to a publication; Case report: A black and white twin, albinism is an autosomal recessive disorder that is caused by a defective synthesis of melanin, resulting in a generalised reduction of pigmentation in the skin, hair and eyes, and leading to an increased risk of skin cancer and vision problems.

What is albinism?

Albinism is an inherited genetic condition caused by the lack of melanin, the pigment formed in the skin, hair, and eyes. It occurs in all ethnic and racial groups and the levels of pigmentation vary depending on its type. The chance of being born with albinism typically ranges from one in 3,000 to one in 20,000. It can include various skin and vision complications, so albinos have to be extremely cautious.