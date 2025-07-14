Where to get screened for cancer upcountry

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally, and Uganda is no exception. Early detection through screening greatly improves the chances of successful treatment and survival. However, many people in upcountry areas still believe that cancer services are only available in Kampala at the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), which is no longer the case. Thanks to decentralisation efforts by the Ministry of Health (MoH) and UCI, cancer screening services are now more accessible across the country. These services are available through Regional Cancer Centres (RCCs), trained health workers at Health Centre IIIs and IVs, and mobile outreach programmes. Cancer screening means checking for cancer in people who do not have any symptoms.

It is one of the most effective ways to catch the disease early. In Uganda, screening is mainly offered for cervical, breast, and prostate cancers, childhood cancers, and high-risk cancers such as oral and skin cancer. To ensure that people outside Kampala can access screening services, UCI has rolled out a national strategy to bring services closer to the communities. Regional Cancer Centres have been established to serve as hubs for cancer care, including screening, diagnosis, treatment initiation, and referrals. These centres are equipped with screening equipment and staffed with trained oncology clinicians, nurses, and lab personnel. People living near regional referral hospitals can walk in for services or be referred by local health workers.

Services offered include cervical cancer screening using Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA), Pap smears, breast exams and ultrasound, prostate cancer screening, biopsy services, and referral to UCI for advanced care when needed. In addition to the RCCs, Health Centre IIIs and IVs across the country now offer basic screening services. The MoH has trained thousands of nurses, midwives, and clinical officers in VIA, HPV testing, breast exams, and health education. These facilities act as the first point of contact and are critical in early detection and timely referral of cancer cases. Anyone visiting a Health Centre C III or IV for maternal care or outpatient services can request screening. Women aged 25 to 49 are particularly encouraged to get screened for cervical cancer. Most of these services are integrated into routine care and are free or offered at low cost.

UCI and the Ministry also conduct mobile outreach activities in collaboration with district health offices. Screening camps are held during community health days, religious gatherings, market days, and national celebrations such as World Cancer Day. These events offer free screening services, cancer education, and referrals. Community members are informed through local radio stations, churches, mosques, and Village Health Teams (VHTs). Screening is especially important for the following groups: women aged 25 to 49 for cervical cancer screening every three years; women aged 40 and above for regular breast checks; and men aged 50 and above for prostate screening, particularly those with a family history of the disease. People living with HIV or those with suspicious symptoms such as lumps or unusual bleeding should also be screened. Screening procedures are safe and simple.

VIA uses a vinegar solution to identify changes on the cervix. Breast exams involve checking for lumps in the breasts and underarms. Prostate screening includes a PSA blood test and possibly a physical exam. If anything abnormal is found, the health worker will refer the person to a higher-level facility for further tests. Health workers at RCCs and local facilities have been trained through UCI programmes to conduct screenings, counsel patients, make referrals, and follow up on results. These workers also receive ongoing support through mentorship, equipment supply, and refresher training. Despite improved access, many people still fear screening due to myths and misconceptions. Some believe cancer is incurable, or that screening is painful or only for the rich. Others think cancer is caused by witchcraft. In reality, cancer is a disease of the cells, not a curse, and many forms are treatable if found early.

To access screening services in upcountry Uganda:

Gulu Regional Cancer Centre – Northern Uganda

Mbarara Regional Cancer Centre – Western Uganda

Mbale Regional Cancer Centre – Eastern Uganda

Arua Regional Cancer Centre – West Nile

Health Centre IIIs and IVs in all districts – Offer VIA, breast exams, PSA screening





You can also visit your nearest district hospital or health centre and ask about screening or upcoming outreach events.

The UCI is committed to ensuring all Ugandans, regardless of location, have access to cancer screening. Ongoing efforts include supporting regional centres, training more screening staff, developing tele-oncology platforms, and creating a national screening registry.

The writer is the executive director, UCI



