Which body fluids spread HIV?

I would like to know whether HIV can be transmitted from one infected person to another through any other body fluids other than blood. Amos Okwairwoth

Hello Amos,

HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) is a virus that attacks cells that help the body fight infection, making a person more susceptible to diseases such as infections and cancers, among other diseases. The HIV germ is found in the body fluids of infected persons including, semen, vaginal or anal fluids, blood and breast milk.

The virus, therefore, may be transmitted, from the body fluids of an infected person, including blood, breast milk, semen and vaginal fluids to a person who is free from the infection.

Transmission of HIV can happen when a person without the virus gets exposed to the said infected body fluids, during sexual intercourse (especially anal and vaginal sex), through sharing needles for injecting drugs or tattooing and perinatal transmission (from a mother to her baby during pregnancy, labour, delivery and breastfeeding.

HIV is not spread by casual contact with a person who has HIV, such as a handshake, or a closed-mouth kiss (“social” kissing) apart from sharing food or drink.

Being a fragile virus, HIV may not survive outside the body for long, making it unlikely to be transmitted through contact with sweat, urine or saliva.

HIV is also not spread by the one who has the virus having touched objects such as toilet seats, tables or door keys before the one who is free of the virus also touching them.

Likewise, HIV is not spread by biting insects such as mosquitoes, ticks, or other biting insects.