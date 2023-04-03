Which is better, electric or manual toothbrush?

Electric toothbrushes are often recommended for improved dental hygiene. Brushing with an electric toothbrush is a quick and easy way to help keep your teeth and gums clean and healthy. But an electric toothbrush is more expensive than a regular toothbrush, and the replacement brush heads can be pricey, too.

An electric toothbrush does most of the work. It may be helpful for children who should be supervised when brushing until at least the age of nine, as well as anyone with limited mobility, such as people with Parkinson’s disease, arthritis, stroke sufferers and developmental disabilities.

Electric toothbrushes allow the user to let the toothbrush do the work for them. Also, most electric toothbrushes come with a built-in timer, which makes the user aware of how long they have been brushing their teeth, unlike manual brushes. This can be particularly useful where children are concerned.

Less wastage

When it is time to pick a new toothbrush, you only have to replace an electric toothbrush head in many cases, so it may be less wasteful. However, if you use a single-use electric toothbrush, you will have to completely replace it when it becomes frayed or after at least every three months.

May improve your focus

At least one study found that people were more focused when brushing their teeth using an electric toothbrush. This improved people’s overall experience and could potentially improve how well you clean your teeth.

Fun for children

Not all children are interested in brushing their teeth. If an electric toothbrush is more engaging to your child, it can help accomplish good oral cleaning and set healthy habits.

Gentle on gums

Used properly, an electric toothbrush should not hurt your gums or enamel but instead promote overall oral health. Many people are guilty of brushing too hard, which can, over time, cause irreversible damage to tooth enamel and can cause receding gums, which is also irreversible. Some electric toothbrushes have a sensor, which emits a coloured light when too much pressure is being applied, notifying the user to brush gently.