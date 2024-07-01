Who can benefit from mental health therapy?

For a very long time, Martin felt constantly unhappy, and as the months and years went by, the situation got worse. Nothing he tried made him happy. He felt negative about everything in life and the world was generally a sad place for him. About a month ago, things came to a point where he felt overwhelmed by emotions concerning certain aspects of his life. He did not enjoy his job yet he could not find another. He also felt he was not at the level where he wanted to be.

“I was not appreciated enough at work yet I am a team player. I had remained in the same position for a very long time. Even the people I trained were climbing the career ladder so fast while I remained stagnant,” he narrates how he felt.

Socially, he was struggling to find a partner and believed he did not get the attention of women.

“They kept rejecting me and choosing other men yet I always did my best. So, I felt there was something wrong with me,” he says.

From what Martin shares, it is evident that he believes these feelings did not just start a few years ago. He shares that the relationship he has with his mother has never been smooth. He believes she has never really loved him and yet he is doing everything in his might to atone for his childhood actions.

“Since my childhood, I was neither liked nor appreciated and was told that I was not good-looking. This has affected my relationships until today. I was raised by a single mother who was always bitter and even when I show her utmost respect, she still treats me like a young boy.”

He adds, “The job I have has been a blessing to me and whatever I get, I share with the family. I make everyone’s problem my problem but every time I make a mistake, my mother still reminds me of the time when I was a child saying I used to be stubborn and bothered her.”

Despite all the things that Martin has done, he feels his mother never sees him as a mature man who is trying his best to love her and make up for the time he disappointed her. At some point, he felt there was nothing good and worth looking forward to, and wanted to end his life. And then he sought advice.

“I spoke to a friend who advised me to seek counselling. I have had three physical sessions with the counsellor so far. I have learnt to think more positively about things, not to take rejections personally and have a purpose-driven life,” Martin says, happy that things are beginning to look up.

Although he has since travelled out of the country, he will continue having virtual sessions until he gets much better.

Many people might face similar challenges as Martin but will not seek therapy because they assume wrongly, that it is only for those with severe mental illnesses. However, therapy can benefit anyone who wants to improve their mental well-being.

According to Evelyn Lufafa, a counselling psychologist at Sermotherapy, mental health therapy is for anyone who wants to prioritise their mental well-being, cope with challenges, or address specific issues.

“By recognising the diverse range of individuals who can benefit from counselling, we can work to reduce stigma and encourage more people to seek help when needed,” she says.

Treatment

Mental health therapy, also known as psychotherapy, is a type of treatment that involves talking with a trained mental health professional to learn how to manage and overcome various mental health issues.

Therapy can take many forms, including individual therapy (one-on-one), group therapy (with others who share similar concerns), family therapy (with family members), and couples therapy (with your partner).

Dr Juliet Nakku, senior consultant psychiatrist and executive director of Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital, says counselling is the first line of treatment in managing mental health. When someone is feeling uneasy psychologically, to the extent that their work, relationships and behaviour are affected, then the person needs help.

Usually, counselling will work best if one goes for it when they detect initial signs of distress. It is more likely to work better then than when one waits and finds themselves at the end of the mental health continuum.

Mental health services are important for everyone, but they are especially critical for adults with depression, anxiety and serious mental illnesses. Mental health professionals who include psychiatrists, psychologists, and social workers can help people manage their symptoms and improve their quality of life.

The mental health challenges that people face vary across ages, regions and personalities but help can be sought and individuals do get better and live a healthier life. Some of these challenges include the following.

Substance use disorders

People with substance use disorders are usually affected by one or more mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression and unfortunately, these are not usually addressed.

“Substance abuse disorder can be treated with behavioural health services, and if other mental health disorders are present, treatment should address those as well,” Lufafa says.

Adolescence struggles

Teenagers experience many changes that they do not understand and are difficult to deal with. During this time of life, disorders such as depression, anxiety (panic attacks and phobias), and eating disorders are common.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, young adults aged 18 to 25 have the highest prevalence of mental illness at 31 percent compared to 25 percent for adults aged 26 to 49 and 15 per cent for those 50 and older.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) also reports that 17 percent of young children aged six to 17 have a mental health disorder. Young people, therefore, need to have access to mental health services so they can cope with life changes effectively.

Becoming a new mother

Postpartum depression is characterised by feelings of stress, sadness, anxiety, and loneliness following the birth of a child, and it often does not go away on its own. About one in seven women experience it. Suzan Anzo was one of those women.

Anzo, suffered postpartum depression as a first-time mother after she had delivered by C-section. She was overwhelmed by the cries of the baby in the night.

“The first three weeks were hell. At some point, I hated the baby and fortunately, my husband realised that I needed help so he booked me counselling sessions with a counselling psychologist. I felt better after three sessions and learnt to live with the baby. Now, I love my baby,” she says.

Globally, about 10 percent of pregnant women and 13 percent of women who have just given birth experience a mental disorder, primarily depression.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 15.6 percent of women in developing countries experience mental disorders during pregnancy and 19.8 percent after childbirth. Even without depression, a new baby is a huge change in life. Mental health services such as psychotherapy or medication (in severe cases) can help manage this change and its struggles.

Physical illness

After Desire Namata found out she had fibroids, the doctors told her to schedule surgery as soon as possible. She says, “I know the surgery was meant to save my life but I was so scared. I stopped eating and confined myself to my house. The thought of being in the theatre for several hours was frightening.”

She then opened up to the surgeon who referred her to a counsellor and after one session, she had made up her mind to have the surgery done.

Trauma

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is caused by experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event. With a single traumatic event, people who have experienced or witnessed trauma may have trouble sleeping, forming and maintaining relationships.

“Those who have experienced traumatic events benefit greatly from mental health services to work through their trauma by managing their emotions and problems so that they can live fuller lives,” Lufafa says.

Relationship problems

Julius Ssekabira had been married for five years but the relationship had hit the pits and he wanted to end it. “A friend then advised me to go and see a counsellor. I went alone for the first session and realised that my partner needed to be part of the sessions. After four sessions together, our communication improved and now we are doing better,” he says.

Ali Male, a counselling psychologist at A-Z Counselling Services, says counselling helps improve communication skills, and address misunderstandings and resentments.

“Counsellors assist couples through conflict resolution, reduce arguments, embrace each other’s differences, work through past resentments, strengthen their bond and build a more fulfilling and healthy connection,” he says.

Seeking personal growth

Therapy enables individuals to better understand their thoughts, feelings, and behaviours, leading to improved emotional regulation, personal growth, and a more authentic life.

“By exploring their thoughts, feelings, and behaviours, individuals seeking personal growth can develop a deeper understanding of themselves, leading to increased self-awareness, personal growth, and a more fulfilling life,” Ali Male, a counselling psychologist at A-Z Counselling Services, says.

There are other areas that one can seek therapy for in their life. One major challenge, however, is the cost. Since one is required to pay for mental health services (especially private services), many people are likely not to seek help because they cannot afford to, yet they have a higher risk of mental illness.

Another challenge is that men may find it hard to go for the service because historically, they have been socialised to prioritise strength, stoicism and emotional control. This makes it difficult for them to seek mental health support. However, mental health affects everyone regardless of gender, and seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness Male says.