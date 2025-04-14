Why am I bleeding after Injectaplan?





I have been using the three-month family planning injection for the past three years. However, I started experiencing unexpected bleeding, which is why I decided to stop using the injection. Unfortunately, even after discontinuing it, the irregular bleeding has continued. Why is this the case? Nina

Dear Nina

To understand what is going on, it is helpful to first know how female hormones, mainly oestrogen and progesterone, work. These hormones control the menstrual cycle. When they rise, they prepare the lining of the uterus (the endometrium) to receive a fertilised egg for pregnancy. If pregnancy does not occur, the hormone levels drop, and the lining is shed in what we know as a menstrual period. These same hormones also guide the ovaries to release an egg (ovulation), and by adjusting the levels of these hormones through hormonal contraceptives, such as pills, injections such as Injectaplan, implants, and hormonal coils, a woman can prevent unwanted pregnancy.

It is, therefore, not surprising that hormonal contraceptives can cause changes in menstrual bleeding patterns. This includes irregular bleeding, spotting between periods, or sometimes the absence of periods altogether, especially with long-acting methods such as the three-month injection. These effects can continue for months even after stopping the method because the body needs time to return to its natural hormone balance. In some women, these effects may resolve within a few months, but in others, it may take six to 12 months for their menstrual cycle to stabilise after stopping the injection.

However, if the irregular bleeding persists beyond this period, or if it is heavy, painful, or affecting your quality of life, it is important to visit a family planning clinic or gynaecologist to rule out other possible causes. These include: Natural hormonal imbalances (from stress, significant weight changes, or medications such as steroids). Medical conditions such as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) or thyroid disorders. Reproductive system issues such as fibroids, Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID), or cervical cancer Blood clotting or bleeding disorders.