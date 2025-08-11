Why am I sleeping so much during the day?

Dear Anna,

The circadian rhythm, or the body's natural clock, is an internal biological process that regulates the sleep-wake cycle and other bodily functions over 24 hours. It helps keep us awake during the day and sleepy at night. When this rhythm is disrupted, it can lead to unusual sleeping patterns, such as excessive daytime sleepiness.

As we age, our sleep patterns often change. It is quite common for older adults to experience difficulties maintaining a consistent sleep-wake cycle. In women, particularly those who have reached menopause, this change can be more noticeable. Hormonal fluctuations during menopause, such as reduced estrogen and progesterone, can cause night sweats, hot flashes, and restlessness, all of which interfere with quality night sleep. As a result, you may find yourself feeling tired and dozing off during the day.

Even if older individuals spend more time in bed, they often do not get the same deep, restorative sleep they once did in their younger years. Ageing bodies tend to have lighter sleep, leading to frequent awakenings throughout the night. These interruptions make it difficult to feel fully rested by morning, and the sleep debt builds up, manifesting as drowsiness or naps during the day.

To reduce excessive daytime sleepiness, it is important to make adjustments to your routine and sleep environment. Staying physically active during the day is key. Low-impact exercises such as walking or aerobics can help regulate your energy levels and improve sleep quality, provided they do not worsen joint pain or other conditions.

Also, aim to keep your bedroom free from distractions such as phones or bright lights. Stick to a consistent bedtime routine and avoid substances that interfere with sleep, such as alcohol, caffeine, and tobacco. These small lifestyle changes can make a big difference in resetting your body clock.

Lastly, avoid self-medicating with sleeping pills such as diazepam. Such medications should only be used under the guidance of a qualified healthcare provider, as they can lead to dependence and may not address the underlying cause of your sleep issues.