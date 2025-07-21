I am a 27-year-old woman who has recently started wetting the bed during sleep. Because it has never happened, I am very worried. Someone told me it might be inherited from my mother, but I am not sure. Could the cause be hereditary? Anna





Dear Anna,

Nocturnal enuresis is when one urinates on the bed during sleep. This may happen because one has never stopped bedwetting (primary nocturnal enuresis), or one stopped and later restarted, such as is likely to have happened to you. Generally, children younger than seven years may wet their beds in sleep because they are still developing bladder control. However, even after this age, some children may delay attaining bladder control with no clear cause. In some cases, this may run in families, so there could be a family history of bedwetting. In other cases, bedwetting may be due to physical or medical issues such as having a small bladder or producing large amounts of urine.

This can happen when one suffers from conditions such as diabetes mellitus (commonly referred to as sukaali) or diabetes insipidus, which is caused by hormone imbalances that affect how much urine is produced. When bedwetting occurs in a 27-year-old woman who had previously stopped, it may be a sign of an underlying condition that requires medical investigation so that proper treatment can be given. Possible causes include a urinary tract infection (UTI), diabetes mellitus (sukaali), or diabetes insipidus. It may also result from stress, emotional issues, the use of alcohol or caffeinated drinks at night, or certain medications that cause frequent urination.



