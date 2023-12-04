Why are my babies born early?

My oldest child was born at eight and a half months while the rest were born at eight months. Is it possible I have a medical problem? Jane Frances

Dear Jane Frances,

Although pregnancy is expected to last about 40 weeks (280 days) calculated from the first day of a woman’s last period, most women give birth between 38 and 42 weeks and very few babies are born exactly on their expected due date.

Preterm is defined as babies born alive before 37 weeks of pregnancy are completed. Delivering at eight months (36 weeks), therefore, could be preterm delivery which in some cases may be associated with breathing problems or respiratory distress, feeding difficulties and poor growth, among other health issues. That said many children born around eight months may not have any health challenges.

I do not know how you count your pregnancy dates but many mothers may count incorrectly, especially if their periods are irregular. You should, therefore, not worry about your health or that of your children (as suspected from delivering earlier than expected). However, you still need to see your doctor for a health evaluation and advice. Much as the doctor might do a general health check-up on you and the children, it is likely there may be no associated cause of delivering earlier as reported.

The general checks may include high blood pressure and diabetes checks, among others apart from the doctor giving general advice about a healthy lifestyle of taking a balanced diet, maintaining healthy weight, not drinking too much alcohol and not smoking, among others. These will ensure a healthy pregnancy outcome apart from keeping yourself healthy.