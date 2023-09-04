Why can’t I get pregnant?

After five years of marriage, I have been unable to conceive yet I get my period every month. Could it be my husband with the problem? Assumpta

Dear Assumpta,

It is wrong to believe that if a woman gets her period regularly, then she is fertile and cannot not fail to get pregnant. When a woman gets her period regularly, she is most likely ovulating regularly and without any other fertility problems, she is likely to get pregnant.

However, some women may fail to get pregnant and also have irregular periods, which may indicate inability to ovulate and, therefore, inability to get pregnant.

A woman may also fail to get pregnant because she is infertile or the husband is infertile.

Sometimes, both partners could have a problem but in some cases, a woman’s infertility may not be explained.

In most cases, when a woman gets her normal periods but fails to get pregnant, she may have blocked tubes.

Although the blocked tubes will hinder pregnancy, they will not interfere with one’s periods.

A woman’s fertility gradually declines with age, with a 35-year-old woman having regular periods finding it difficult to get pregnant.