Why can’t I get pregnant?
What you need to know:
After five years of marriage, I have been unable to conceive yet I get my period every month. Could it be my husband with the problem? Assumpta
Dear Assumpta,
It is wrong to believe that if a woman gets her period regularly, then she is fertile and cannot not fail to get pregnant. When a woman gets her period regularly, she is most likely ovulating regularly and without any other fertility problems, she is likely to get pregnant.
However, some women may fail to get pregnant and also have irregular periods, which may indicate inability to ovulate and, therefore, inability to get pregnant.
A woman may also fail to get pregnant because she is infertile or the husband is infertile.
Sometimes, both partners could have a problem but in some cases, a woman’s infertility may not be explained.
In most cases, when a woman gets her normal periods but fails to get pregnant, she may have blocked tubes.
Although the blocked tubes will hinder pregnancy, they will not interfere with one’s periods.
A woman’s fertility gradually declines with age, with a 35-year-old woman having regular periods finding it difficult to get pregnant.
Even with regular periods, a woman may fail to get pregnant as a result of not having enough unprotected sex, having the membrane inside the womb (endometrium) elsewhere apart from the womb (endometriosis), taking medications including antidepressants such as amitriptyline and lifestyle factors that may include too much weight gain or loss, exercising too much, lack of sleep, drinking too much alcohol and smoking, among others.