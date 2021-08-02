Why children seem less affected by Covid-19

By ESTHER OLUKA More by this Author

In June 2021, businessman Joseph Kibirige’s family was affected by Covid-19. Besides himself and the wife, his daughters aged four and six were all confirmed to be positive after testing.

“We all isolated at home during this time while also undergoing treatment,” he says.

“What surprised me the most was how the children went about their daily lives as if they were not sick. Like us, they had the flu and were coughing. One of them even complained about chest pain. But throughout the days, they were running around and playing,” Kibirige adds.

As the children were up and about as if nothing was wrong, Kibirige and his wife spent most of their time resting.

“It was a trying time for us, especially my wife and I. Regardless, I am happy that the children were not as affected as much.”

Today, the family is doing much better after the members recently tested negative for Covid-19.

Like Kibirige, there are many families that have been directly affected by the pandemic which attacks all age groups, including children.

The cases of deaths and infections are not however severe in children like in adults.

In fact, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), evidence suggests that older people (from 40 years) and those with underlying medical conditions (having ailments like diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, HIV/Aids, cancer, among others) are at a higher risk of getting severe Covid-19 disease.

Case with children

Dr. Elizabeth Kutamba Akankunda, a peadiatrician at Health Haven Clinic in Bukoto says the subject of Covid-19 in either adults or children is still a complex one.

“It is not yet clear why children react differently to Covid-19 compared to adults,” Dr Akankunda says. “But again, there have been some expert opinions resulting from studies explaining this aspect. One of the (medical) studies highlights that children may not be severely affected by Covid-19 because their bodies are already accustomed to getting flu and cough, symptoms that are already part of the Covid-19 family,” she adds.

Dr Akankunda further explains their bodies are used to fighting the cough and flu and so by the time the child gets Covid-19, the virus already finds their immune system strong and offers them better protection against other ailments.

Another interesting explanation she gives is that the cells of adults, compared to that of children sometimes tend to react differently to health issues.

“Sometimes an adult’s immune system massively responds to a health complication in the body. In the end, one gets sicker and the disease damages their body.”

Active thymus gland

Meanwhile, Dr Richard Lukandwa, a consultant physician and medical director at Medipal International Hospital in Kampala believes that the cases of Covid-19 have not been very severe in children because of the thymus gland which is usually very active during early development.

“The gland is instrumental in producing T cells, a specific type of white blood cell that protects the body from infections including viruses,” Dr Lukandwa mentions.

On the other hand, Dr. Alex Kakoraki, a general medical practitioner at Murchison Bay Hospital, in Luzira says the aspect of age plays a crucial role in fighting diseases.

“As you grow older, the law of diminishing returns takes centre stage meaning that however much you maintain a healthy lifestyle, age catches up, springing in all sorts of effects,” Dr Kakoraki says, adding, “This is why the immune system in children is more splendid than adults.”

Also, adults are more exposed to getting infections than children whose movements are restricted, Dr Kakoraki concludes.

According to the WHO, unless children and adolescents are part of a group standing at a higher risk of contracting severe Covid-19, it is less urgent to vaccinate them than older people, those with chronic health conditions.

Similarly, WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) has resolved that the Pfizer/BionTech vaccine is suitable for those aged 12 years and above who are at high risk of contracting the virus.

Regardless, WHO says vaccine trials are still ongoing and will update its recommendations when the evidence warrants a change in policy.

Why do some children struggle defeating Covid-19?

According to Dr Akankunda, not all children are able to fight Covid-19 easily because of different underlying health issues.

“During the pandemic, some children have become critically ill to the extent of getting hospitalised in Intensive Care Units (ICU). The younger ones, for instance, below the age of one, may have underdeveloped inner body organs and narrow airways which may make them prone to getting breathing complications and succumb to Covid-19 after contracting it. Also, those with underlying conditions including asthma, sickle cell anemia, leukemia, among other conditions are also likely to get Covid-19 and may struggle to recover from it. Regardless, it is important to always follow the advice of a professional medical personnel and for the child to adhere to treatment after contracting Covid-19. With these, they can always make a recovery.”